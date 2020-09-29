NORTH EAST — A man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly broke into his former North East residence over the weekend — approximately eight months after he had last resided there, according to Cecil County District Court records.
North East Police Department Pfc. C. Jones responded to the residence in the 600 block of South Main Street at 11:53 p.m. on Saturday, when the two alleged victims, ages 32 and 35, called authorities after returning home from a day-trip to Washington, D.C. and discovering that someone had broken into their home, police reported.
The alleged victims noticed that incense was burning inside their residence, police said. They later told investigators that “neither of them would have left the home with something burning,” police added.
They also noticed that the front and back doors were unlocked; that couch pillows were missing; that stacked mail on a table had been “messed up,” and that a window above that table was damaged, as were the window’s screen and the blinds, according to court records.
Then, after checking the inside of their home, they walked onto the front porch and found the alleged culprit — Jermaine Clifford Sharp, 37, of Elkton — sleeping against a porch railing, court records allege.
“(One of the alleged victims) stated Sharp was a resident at that address before, but had not lived there in approximately eight months. (The alleged victim) advised Sharp was not welcome there, nor did he have permission to go into the home. (The alleged victim) stated Sharp had done this other times in the past, where he would just walk in the door as if he was still living there. (The alleged victim) made it clear that Sharp had been notified numerous times prior that he was not to be on their property,” Jones outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Sharp left the residence after that encounter with the alleged victims, police said.
While Jones was talking with the alleged victims during his on-scene investigation, police added, he learned that Maryland State Police troopers had detained the suspect a short distance down the road from the residence.
Jones responded to that location, while NEPD Sgt. Hickey remained at the residence with the alleged victims to gather more information, police reported.
“During the time Pfc. Jones was speaking with Sharp, he could detect that (Sharp) was under the influence of some type of suspected CDS (drugs). It is noted Sharp has had prior encounters with NEPD, MSP and other agencies where he was under the influence of PCP. Jones was immediately familiar with (Sharp) as soon as he arrived on scene. Pfc. Jones asked Sharp what he was doing sleeping on the porch, and he advised he was waiting for (one of occupants) to return home. Pfc. Jones asked Sharp how long he was waiting there and he stated ‘for a while’,” according to charging documents.
Jones then took Sharp into custody after a brief struggle, according to court records, which allege that Sharp had become “extremely irate” and resisted when Jones handcuffed him.
Scheduled for an Oct. 26 preliminary hearing, Sharp is facing six charges, including first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, which are felonies, court records show.
Sharp remained in the Cecil County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond on Tuesday, a day after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which indicate that Sharp initially had been held without bond.
