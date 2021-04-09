ELKTON - Fire detectives have arrested a man accused of stealing a sport utility vehicle in an Elkton neighborhood in March and setting it ablaze in a wooded area a short distance away later that day, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The suspect - Austin William Hitchcock, 22 - allegedly stole a 1999 Jeep Cherokee at approximately 5:30 a.m. on March 24 in front of a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor while - one block away - MOSFM detectives were conducting an on-scene investigation after someone deliberately set fire to a vacant house, destroying it, earlier that morning, fire officials reported.
MOSFM investigators "have reason to believe Hitchcock may be connected" to the torching of that vacant house in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, too, reported Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Derek Chapman, who is supervisor of the agency's Northeast Regional Office.
Chapman qualified, however, that the arson case relating to that vacant house remains under investigation and that, as of Friday, no charges had been filed.
Court records indicate that Hitchcock lives in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor, one block away from where the SUV was stolen on March 24 and two blocks away from where the vacant house was set ablaze earlier that morning.
Members of the Maryland State Police STATE (Special Tactical Assault Team Element) Team arrested Hitchcock at his residence on Thursday morning without incident, providing assistance to MOSFM investigators, police reported.
MOSFM detectives also received assistance from members of Elkton Police Department's Street Crimes Unit and MSP troopers assigned to the agency's North East Barrack, police said. In addition, police added, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to Hitchcock's residence on Thursday morning after investigators discovered alleged "wild game violations."
Moreover, EPD is conducting another investigation related to the arrest of Hitchcock at his residence, after officers found "multiple firearms" inside his dwelling, according to police.
As for the case resulting in his arrest, Hitchcock is facing 14 criminal charges, including second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to Cecil County District Court records, which indicate that Hitchcock is scheduled for a May 7 preliminary hearing.
Hitchcock remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond late Friday morning, awaiting his bail review hearing set for later that day, court records show.
The chronology of events on March 24 starts at 2:48 a.m., when a neighbor called 911 after discovering the burning, vacant, duplex-style house in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, according to MOSFM officials and court records.
Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
At about 5:45 a.m. on March 24, while MOSFM detectives were conducting their on-scene investigation after the deliberately-set house fire had been extinguished, a man who lives in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor - one block away - walked up to them and reported that his Jeep had been stolen moments earlier, fire officials reported.
“He started his vehicle out in front of his house to warm it up before he went to work and then went back inside his house. He heard the engine rev and went to investigate,” Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency detective and spokesman, outlined shortly after the incident.
The resident saw his Jeep speed away, prompting him to get into a secondary vehicle and give chase, Alkire said. The alleged thief cut through the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor and, shortly after that, the pursuing resident lost sight of his Jeep, he added.
“When he was driving back through the neighborhood, I guess he saw the flashing lights on our vehicles and thought we were the police. He reported the vehicle theft to us,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig.
MOSFM investigators radioed a be-on-the-lookout, or BOLO, bulletin to all law enforcement agencies in the area, fire officials reported. They also contacted EPD, which filed a stolen-vehicle report, according to fire officials.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. on March 24, about two hours later, Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. responded to an area deep in the woods off the 2200 block of East Old Philadelphia Road (Route 7), a section of road near the Carroll gas station, after receiving an emergency call regarding a vehicle fire, fire officials said.
That’s when and where they found the stolen Jeep Cherokee, which was ablaze and stuck in a ditch, fire officials added.
During the two-week-long investigation that followed, according to Chapman, "Hitchcock was identified as the person responsible for stealing the vehicle and later intentionally igniting the vehicle on fire."
Anyone with additional information regarding the vehicle theft/arson and, or, the intentional burning of the vacant Hollingsworth Manor house is asked to contact the MOSFM's Northeast Regional Tip-line at 410-386-3050.
