Elkton man charged in 'road rage' incident that leads to shooting

NEWARK, Del. - A Cecil County man is among three suspects arrested in Delaware after a road-rage incident that escalated into a fight, a home invasion and then a shooting in which a friend of the alleged victims shot one of the suspects in the leg, according to the Newark Police Department.
Investigators identified Christopher Troutman, 31, of Elkton as one of the suspects, police said. They identified Troutman's alleged accomplices as Cody Johns, 29, of Bear, Del., and Camryn Thomas, 23, of New Castle, Del.
The incident started shortly after midnight on Sunday, when a woman noticed two men following her in a car because they believed she had cut them off while driving, according to Lt. Andrew Rubin, a NPD spokesman.
At the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Capitol Trail, Johns got out of his car and jumped into the bed of the victim’s pickup truck, while Troutman moved from his passenger's seat into the driver’s seat of the suspects' vehicle and followed the victim’s truck, Rubin outlined.
The victim called a friend for help and drove the short distance to that friend’s apartment in the 500 block of Capitol Trail, where the friend and another man were waiting outside, Rubin reported.
When the victim arrived at that apartment, Johns was trying to kick out the back window of her truck, Rubin said. Then apartment residents and Johns started fighting, before those residents fled back into the apartment, he added.
At that point, according to police, Johns and Troutman followed the residents into the apartment and assaulted them there, according to police.
A third resident of that apartment brandished a shotgun and ordered Johns and Troutman to leave, police said. When they did not comply, police added, he shot Johns in the leg.
An ambulance crew drove Johns to an area hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wound, according to police officials, who further reported that Johns was turned over to the Department of Corrections while in that medical center.
Johns is charged with with first-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, two counts of third-degree assault, offensive touching and menacing, police said. Johns was held on a secured $14,600 bond, police added.
Troutman, who also was arrested at the scene, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of offensive touching, police reported. Troutman was released on his personal recognizance, according to police.
Thomas, who also was a passenger in Johns’ car and who also had entered the apartment, was charged with first-degree burglary, police said. She also was released on her own recognizance, police added.
The shooter, whom police officials declined to identify, was initially taken into custody at the scene, before they released him without charges, police reported.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Alex Whitt at 302-366-7100, ext. 3483, or at awhitt@newark.de.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.