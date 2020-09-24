ELKTON — A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly threatened to chop up a woman inside an Elkton residence and then armed himself with a machete, police reported.
Investigators identified Robert A. Rissetto, 30, of Elkton, as the suspect.
Officer U. Demond of the Elkton Police Department responded to the 100 block of Buttonwoods Road at approximately noon on Tuesday, after a woman went to EPD’s headquarters and reported that Rissetto had been “swinging a machete around and destroying” her home, police said.
Once at that residence, the officer located Rissetto in the living room and arrested him, police added.
The woman told investigators that she and Rissetto had been arguing about money earlier that morning, court records show. Then, at approximately 11 a.m., she went down to the basement, which is a “common area” inside that residence, because she heard commotion coming from that part of the home, according to court records.
“(Rissetto) then shouted at her and stated, ‘(Expletive) you (expletive), that was my money. I’m gonna kill you; I’m gonna chop you up’,” court records allege.
At that point, according to charging documents, Rissetto grabbed a machete lying on the basement floor and “started chopping the handrail to the basement steps, getting closer and closer to (the woman).”
To avoid being struck by the machete, the woman retreated up the steps, police said. Rissetto suddenly threw the machete on the floor, and the woman “was able to escape,” police added.
Rissetto is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records, which list Oct. 21 as the date for his preliminary hearing.
After spending one night in the Cecil County Detention without bond, Rissetto is free on $5,000 bail that was posted on Wednesday, court records show.
