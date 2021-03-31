ELKTON – An Elkton man has been nabbed in connection with a bank robbery that he allegedly committed in New Jersey four years ago, according to the Camden County (N.J.) Prosecutor's Office.
Court records indicate that the suspect, Phillip Thomas, 39, of the 200 block of Mike Court in Elkton, was arrested on Sunday in Cecil County in an unrelated case after he had been on the lam since February 2017.
Thomas remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on Thursday, awaiting extradition to New Jersey, where he is charged with second-degree robbery, court records show. As for the Cecil County case, Thomas is charged with second-degree assault in connection with a domestic incident that occurred in Elkton on Sunday, according to charging documents.
In the New Jersey case, Thomas stands accused of robbing the TD Bank in Cherry Hill, N.J., at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2017, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Cherry Hill Police Department Chief William “Bud” Monaghan.
Bank employees told investigators that the suspect passed a note, in which he demanded cash, to a teller, who then handed him an undisclosed sum of money, police said. A surveillance camera videotaped the suspect, who was not wearing anything to conceal his face or his head, police added.
Footage gleaned from an exterior surveillance camera showed the suspect driving away in a silver minivan, police reported.
Detectives posted the surveillance video of the bank robbery on social media, in hopes that a citizen or citizens could identify the suspect, but no one came forward to identify the man, according to police and prosecutors.
Earlier this year, however, investigators received "new information" that "led them to identify Thomas as the person responsible" for the bank robbery, a CCPO spokesperson reported.
