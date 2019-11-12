ELKTON — An Elkton man remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on 14 charges, six of which are felony drug possession.
Codie Aaron King, 27, was arrested Friday night after a Maryland state trooper from the North East barrack stopped him for a traffic violation on westbound Pulaski Highway at White Hall Road in Elkton.
A search of his Mitsubishi Endeavor uncovered 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, 25 amphetamine pills, 28 Clonazepam pills, 23 strips of Suboxone, marijuana, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.
King also told the trooper he was driving on a suspended license. Additionally, it was learned he had an open warrant for his arrest through the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Along with the five felony charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute, King also faces 9 misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Additionally troopers charged him with four traffic citations including driving without a license.
