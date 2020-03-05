ELKTON — A man remains jailed after investigators caught him with nearly 40 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop and subsequent search of his Elkton residence on Monday — three weeks after he had been placed on 18 months of supervised probation in an unrelated drug case, according to court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Timothy Howard Gregg, 58, of the 700 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
Sr. Deputy Joseph McCabe and Dfc. Brian Bravo stopped a Honda driven by Gregg at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday in a Bow Street parking lot in downtown Elkton, after a computer check revealed that Gregg had a suspended driver’s license, police reported.
The deputies saw Gregg behind the wheel and confirmed his identity through his MVA photo, police said. In addition, McCabe is familiar with Gregg “through a prior and ongoing (drug) investigation,” police added.
After speaking with Gregg at the driver’s side door, the deputies dispatched Elkton Police Department Ofc. Matthew Nussle and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Mauser, to the traffic stop scene, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Mauser alerted to the presence of illegal drugs during a scent scan of the outside of Gregg’s car, which prompted a probable-cause search of that vehicle, police reported.
Searchers found and confiscated two blue wax paper baggies bearing a stamp, “007,” believed to be a street brand name, and containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, police said. The baggies were found inside a “Coca-Cola” decoy storage container in the center console cup holder, police added.
Under a towel on the front passenger’s side seat, investigators found one blue wax paper baggie bearing the stamp, “Punisher,” and also containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, court records allege.
The deputies arrested Gregg at the scene and drove him to CCSO’s headquarters, where, after waiving his right to remain silent, Gregg told investigators that “he sells marijuana and Xanax” and that he has marijuana and heroin/fentanyl at his residence, according to charging documents.
Gregg also gave consent for investigators to view the content on his cell phone, which contained “numerous text messages indicative of the sales and distribution of heroin/fentanyl,” court records allege.
In the charging document, investigators included one of the text exchanges that they allege is indicative of drug sales, one in which Gregg communicates with a person named Eric.
The following is how it reads, according to court records:
Timothy (Gregg) — “What do you want double 07 or Punisher Pleasures got more trank.”
Eric — “Whichever one it don’t matter.”
Timothy (Gregg) — “Be right up.”
Eric — “K”
Gregg’s admission to having illegal drugs at his residence, during his police interview, prompted a court-approved search of his home at approximately 6 p.m. that day, some four hours after the traffic stop, court records show.
While searching Gregg’s residence, investigators found and seized 14 blue wax paper baggies — also stamped “007” and containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, court records allege. In addition, searchers found and confiscated 22 more blue wax paper baggies bearing the street stamp “Patriot” and also containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, according to charging documents.
“These style of stamped wax paper baggies . . . are commonly referred to as ‘Philly Bags,’ which have a common street value of $15 to $20 per bag,” McCabe notes in his statement of probable cause.
Police reported that Gregg was in possession of $295 at the traffic stop scene. At CCSO headquarters later that day, Sr. Deputy Michael Thomas led his specially trained scent dog, K9 Roscoe, as it sniffed the confiscated cash and Roscoe alerted to the “odor of CDS (drugs) on the seized currency,” court records allege.
Gregg is facing five criminal charges, three of which are felonies, including distribution of heroin/fentanyl and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
After his bail review hearing on Tuesday, Gregg remains in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, according to court records, which indicate that he is scheduled for a March 27 preliminary hearing.
On Feb. 10, three weeks before he was arrested on drug charges Monday, Gregg received two suspended one-year sentences after he entered Alford pleas to two misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs — stemming from a Sept. 20 Elkton-area traffic stop in which investigators confiscated 40 baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl, a quarter-ounce of suspect powder cocaine and five grams of suspect crack cocaine, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Court records indicate that McCabe is the same arresting officer in both of Gregg’s criminal cases.
During that Feb. 10 proceeding, after accepting Gregg’s Alford pleas — meaning Gregg maintained his innocence while acknowledging that the state possessed enough evidence to convict him at trial — and after levying the two suspended one-year sentences, the judge ordered Gregg to serve 18 months of supervised probation, court records show.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped five related charges against Gregg, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to court records.
