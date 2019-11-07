ELKTON — An investigation by the Street Crimes Unit of the Elkton Police Department has resulted in the arrest of Keith Lamont Stewart, Sr. and the confiscation of drugs, paraphernalia, and cash, police reported.
Investigators determined Stewart, 46, was using his home at 106 Church St. as the base of his operation. Obtaining a search and seizure warrant, law enforcement arrived at the house Wednesday morning and found 87 wax papers embedded with a heroin/fentanyl mixture. Each paper was labeled "Gucci." Also seized was 3.8 grams of methamphetamine, $504 in cash and cellphones.
"We take the cellphones and download their text messages," said Capt. Joseph Zurolo, EPD spokesman. "That will indicate drug activity with customers."
Zurolo said Stewart was arrested once police located him.
"They found him trying to hide in the attic or crawl space of the home," he said.
Stewart is facing 13 new drug related charges from the Wednesday arrest. He was also wanted by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office for violation of probation.
He is being held without bail in the Cecil County Detention Center.
In October, Stewart was arrested for carrying a concealed deadly weapon and was released on personal recognizance. However in August a traffic stop on the 100 block of Church St. resulted in his arrest on eight charges, five of which were felonies. When EPD searched his vehicle they found more than 100 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine and other evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.