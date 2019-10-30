ELKTON — When library patrons walk through the doors of the Elkton Central Library, they will now be greeted by a mural featuring seven literary classics.
The library officially unveiled the mural, created by artist Curt Lang, on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The walls of the library’s entry vestibule have been painted turquoise with white, animal-shaped clouds. Seven open books also hang on the walls with quotes and 3-dimensional artwork on the pages.
The books that are part of the mural include “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, “The Arabian Nights” by E. Powys Mathers, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling, “A Tree Grows In Brooklyn” by Betty Smith and “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes.
Elkton Arts & Entertainment District chair Margie Blystone said the concept for the mural was a result of wanting to instill a love and habit for reading in the people passing through the library’s doors.
“I imagined the library and all the books in the library, and I thought of the most classic books that would encourage people to read,” she said. “Sort of the concept just came from there of how could we display the books so that it encouraged people.”
In selecting the books to hang on the wall, Blystone said she wanted to choose ones that spoke to the idea of finding “light in darkness.”
“I looked for quotes from the books that were positive and made people think, and these were the books that came to mind,” she said.
But Blystone said Lang took the mural to the next level by making the books 3-dimensional.
Of the book sculptures that Lang created, Blystone said her favorites are the ones of “A Tree Grows In Brooklyn” and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
“I love the way ‘Harry Potter’ came out with the wand," she said. "He ran with that and made it so perfect. It’s just gorgeous.”
Lang said he came up with the idea for the 3-D books simply by thinking limitlessly.
“I throw a bunch of stuff out there and throw it at the wall and see what sticks,” he said. “Each book has a little bit of pop to it, so it has something coming out of it instead of just being flat.”
Lang’s friend Bruce Ricci helped paint the books, and the pair were able to get it done in a couple months.
“He helped me out big time with that … We kind of worked together putting it together,” Lang said.
After 30 years of being an artist, Lang said this project helped bring him back to the awe of opening up some of those books for the first time as a child. Now, he hopes other people will find that same sense of wonder.
“It makes you feel good for people to recognize what you do — kids and adults,” he said. “It actually takes a lot of people back to their childhood when they see the artwork, which is really cool.”
