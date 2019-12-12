ELKTON — To spread the holiday cheer, Elkton is hosting a holiday decorating contest to entice homeowners and residents to decorate their homes in the most spectacular fashion.
The contest is open to all homes within Elkton town limits, and requires registration by Dec. 13.
Elkton officials announced the contest last month in the hopes that more residents would decorate their houses with Christmas lights to illuminate the town during the dark winter weeks and inspire the magic of the holiday season.
Winners will receive gift cards — worth up to $100 — to local businesses, either to be used for last-minute gift shopping or to find a special treat for yourself.
Mayor Rob Alt and the commissioners will announce the winners of the contest at the Dec. 18 town meeting at 7 p.m.
To register, complete required forms to the Elkton Park and Recreation office at 100 Railroad Ave, Elkton, MD 21921. You can also send them in by email to parks@elkton.org. Registration forms can be found at www.elkton.org.
Participants can also register by calling the Elkton Parks and Recreation Department at 410-620-7964.
