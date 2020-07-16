ELKTON — Despite stay at home orders and limitations on activities due to the global spread of coronavirus, Elkton keeps its eyes on revitalizing the downtown area.
The town has put out a public notice calling for architectural/engineering firms to conduct an adaptive reuse feasibility study for 110-112 North Street — the former Elkton Council Hall. The new use would “showcase the building and transform the space in such a way as to add economic value to the downtown and provide a revenue source for Elkton’s Main Street organization, the Elkton Alliance,” according to the request for proposal.
Also, during its regular Wednesday afternoon meeting, the Elkton mayor and commissioners approved the receipt and expenditure of $115,277 that was used to make town square ADA accessible. Funds were from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant as well as a donation from the Elkton Alliance. The commissioners also recognized the receipt and expenditure of $61,264 through the Community Legacy Program for the Elkton Downtown Facade grant.
Feasibility study
With use of a Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Technical Assistance Grant, the Town of Elkton is requesting bidders submit proposals for the adaptive reuse feasibility study.
The public notice went out earlier this month and today the Town of Elkton is hosting a pre-proposal meeting at 110 North St. at 10 a.m. Official sealed bids must be submitted no later than August 17, and will be publicly opened on August 19 during the mayor and commissioners regular meeting.
The town has set August 28 to award the contract with specifications and cost estimates due December 1.
Currently, the building, which adjoins the Elkton Alliance/Elkton visitors Center, is being used for storage. The mayor, according to town officials, would like to see some more use out of the building.
“We’re excited to see what ideas are provided to us,” said Jeanne Minner, director of Planning for the Town of Elkton, adding that the town would like to see the buildings former glory reflected in the design.
Among other items, the scope of work includes: 1) the removal of existing paneling and drop ceilings to expose the original brick walls and barrel ceiling; 2) Design a creative reuse of this unique building; 3) Design should include options for ADA compliant access to the building; 4) Design should options should include a nod to the previous use of the building by the fire department.
The all-brick structure at 108-110 North Street dates back to 1832 as “fireproof offices” for the Clerk of the Court and Register of Wills, according to the project summary. The structure at 112 North Street, formerly known as Council Hall, was the first town building in Elkton. The first floor served as offices for town government and the second floor served the Singerly Fire Co.
The town hopes to see this building used as an economic driver. Some ideas have included an incubator space or entertainment venue.
ADA curb project complete
Though the project was completed late 2019, the council officially closed out the grant this month.
The project, which was focused at 101 E. Main St. and included the brick stoops at 108 and 110 North St., upgraded the sidewalks to be ADA accessible. Now, as can be seen walking the streets in downtown, the curbs are sloped at the corners of Main and North streets to accommodate wheelchairs and those who could not previously make it up to the sidewalk with ease.
Last year, when the bid opened, the town awarded the construction to Priority Construction Group for $133,130. The cost, though, was over the allotted amount in the grant. The town had to work with the company to lower costs. Priority was the lowest bidder of two proposals.
The negotiated contract eliminated landscaping, benches, trash cans and lighting for the end price of $100,680. The town did install lights, two park benches as well as a trash can.
Landscaping in the area may come up at a later time. But as of right now, it “looks pretty good,” said Minner.
