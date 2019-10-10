ELKTON — Elkton Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners issued a statement Thursday about the Wednesday bombshell news that the Cecil Whig had obtained documents between Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officials and Elkton Housing Authority (EHA) alleging that executive director Cynthia Osborne has embezzled approximately $50,000 in federal funds, and that she has admitted the crime to the Board of Commissioners.
A July 2 letter from Charles Hicks, Chair of the Board of Elkton Housing Authority, to HUD officials in both Baltimore and Washington states that “on or about June 28, 2019, we uncovered financial improprieties by the Authority’s Executive Director, Cynthia Osborne.”
The letter further states that the board is “aware” that Osborne has allegedly “embezzled approximately $50,000 in federal funds,” and that Osborne “admitted to the embezzlement as a lone actor.”
Osborne was escorted out of the East Main Street building with instructions not to return to the property until Board Chair Hicks notified her to do so, according to documents obtained by the Whig.
Osborne was also allegedly placed on unpaid administrative leave, but reporters from the Whig confirmed Wednesday that her phone extension is still working and at least receiving voicemails. Osborne is still listed as the executive director of the organization on official communiques from the EHA as recently as noon on Wednesday.
“I have no idea where you got that information,” Deputy Director Nancy Hopkins told the Whig on Wednesday. Hopkins would not confirm whether or not she was acting in the executive director role, but did confirm that she is currently deputy director.
“I would certainly like to give you our press release,” Hicks told the Whig by phone on Wednesday. “We take our oversight role very seriously.”
Hicks said that the Board of Commissioners initiated a “preliminary forensic investigation of suspected improprieties by the senior staff member of our Housing Authority.”
Hicks then confirmed that he was speaking about Cynthia Osborne. He said she had been placed on unpaid administrative leave “until a full investigation is complete.”
When the Whig asked why Osborne was still on staff after obtaining documents alleging that Osborne had admitted to embezzling federal funds, Hicks said the Board had “taken that step as part of our initiated investigation.”
Hicks told the Whig that “all of the local officials had been notified.” He also said that the usual business of EHA would continue.
“And it has,” he said. “We are totally committed to full transparency.”
Hicks said the Board of Commissioners would release all details after the investigation was complete.
“We have to complete the investigation in order to form — you know, verify — what she has admitted to,” he said. “We have to verify everything.”
A HUD official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there was frustration because the investigation was “taking its time.”
The Whig received the following statement from Hicks on Thursday:
“The Board of Commissioners of Elkton Housing Authority takes its oversight role of Elkton Housing Authority seriously,” the statement reads.
“On or about June 25, 2019, the Board of Commissioners initiated a preliminary forensic investigation of suspected improprieties by a senior staff member of Elkton Housing Authority, who has been placed on unpaid administrative leave until a full investigation is completed. Appropriate local and federal officials have been notified. The usual business of the Housing Authority will continue during the investigation. The Board of Commissioners of Elkton Housing Authority is committed to full transparency, and when the full investigation is complete the Board of Commissioners will provide further details to the media.
“Elkton Housing Authority remains committed to its mission to ensure safe, decent and affordable housing, create opportunities for residents’ self-sufficiency and economic independence and assure fiscal integrity by all program participants.”
One resident of Rudy Park called the Whig after the initial story broke surrounded by neighbors.
“There have been inconsistencies with our bills,” Shameeka Dixon said. “My water bill was $2,700 for a quarter. There’s no way. I’m never home, and no one lives next door to me, so I just had it out. [One person said that] they’ve always been crooked.”
Dixon said she brought up this and other issues with EHA authorities.
“I said that I’d just go and call HUD instead of talking to [EHA],” she said. “I want to figure out where the inconsistencies are, because it’s not like y’all come out and fix anything.”
Osborne told her that she “didn’t have any money to fix anything,” said Dixon.
“At our last meeting in February, she told me, ‘We don’t have any funding.’”
The document, addressed to HUD officials, states that EHA has retained a lawyer and a forensic accounting firm to conduct the investigation.
Hicks did not answer why the document was sent in July and there has been no update as of October.
