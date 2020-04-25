Elkton house raids net heroin, pot, ecstasy and two arrests

ELKTON - Simultaneous police raids at two residences in the same Elkton neighborhood yielded 91 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, more than two ounces of marijuana and two arrests, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators also confiscated other evidence, including four digital scales, more than $1,000, cell phones and five pills of MDMA, which, commonly called "ecstasy" or "molly," is a psychedelic drug, court records show.
Elkton Police Department investigators conducted their court-approved searches of a residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor and one in the 200 block of that neighborhood at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, police reported.
The raids were conducted as part of a drug conspiracy investigation in which EPD investigators had developed Olando Demon Hayes Sr., 47, and Kason Kevin Gregory Lee, 30, as suspects, police said. During the tandem raids, police added, investigators arrested Hayes inside a residence at 247 Hollingsworth Manor and Lee inside a house at 44 Hollingsworth Manor, two blocks away from there.
(Court records indicate that Hayes and Lee both live at 247 Hollingsworth Manor, although, at the time of the raids, only Hayes was found there while Lee was located inside the residence at 44 Hollingsworth Manor.)
While searching the master bedroom at 247 Hollingsworth Manor, investigators found and seized 79 baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl that had been parceled into several individual bundles, police said, noting that 56 of those baggies were found under a bed mattress on which Hayes was sleeping when raiding officers arrived at that house.
Investigators also confiscated five ecstasy pills, three digital scales, a cell phone and 60 grams of suspect marijuana, which is slightly more than two ounces, in that master bedroom, court records allege. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
In addition, investigators found and seized a "digital scale with stamp pad and stamper" inside a living room closet, $700 in the front bedroom and one packet of suspect heroin/fentanyl from inside Hayes' 2007 Hyundai Tiburon, police reported.
Meanwhile, during the court-approved search at 44 Hollingsworth Manor, where officers arrested Lee, investigators confiscated 11 baggies of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, $381 and two cell phones, police reported.
"Based off the evidence found at 44 Hollingsworth Manor and 247 Hollingsworth Manor, it is probable that Kason Lee and Olando Hayes are conspiring to manufacture and sell heroin/fentanyl mix together," court records allege.
Moreover, after searching the contents of Hayes' cell phone, investigators reported in charging documents, "There were recent phone calls between him (Hayes) and Lee. Hayes also had messages in his phone that were consistent with (drug) sales."
Police noted that the two Hollingsworth Manor residences in which suspect drugs were confiscated during Tuesday's raids are within 1,000 feet of the Family Education Center, resulting in investigators filing charges relating to drug activity in close proximity to a school zone against Hayes and Lee.
Hayes is facing 26 charges, half of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, manufacturing narcotics and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to court records, which indicate that several mirroring conspiracy charges have been filed against him.
Lee is facing 20 charges, some of which are mirroring conspiracy offenses, nine of which are felonies, including possession of heron/fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
Hayes and Lee remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, one day after their bail review hearings, according to court records.
