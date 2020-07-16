ELKTON — A man is facing several drug charges after investigators confiscated nearly a quarter-ounce of suspect methamphetamine and more than an eighth-ounce of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl while raiding an Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Balau Tarik Mack, 26, of the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, where he was arrested on Tuesday after Elkton Police Department officers arrived to conduct a court-approved search of that residence, court records show.
Searchers found “numerous bundles” containing suspect heroin/fentanyl at various spots in the kitchen, including behind a microwave, in a drawer and inside a cabinet, and then seized them, court records allege. Typically, a “bundle” contains 10 to 13 smaller baggies of heroin or heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Also inside a kitchen drawer and cabinet, investigators found three small tied plastic baggies containing suspect crystal meth and a ziplock bag “containing a large amount” of suspect crystal meth respectively, all of which was confiscated, according to charging documents.
In addition, investigators found a digital scale inside a kitchen drawer and seized the measuring device, police reported.
Inside a fanny pack on the bed where Mack was lying when EPD officers arrived to conduct the search, investigators located a “large amount of U.S. Currency,” according to court records, which do not specify the sum of the cash that searchers found and confiscated. Court records allege that the “monies were in bill form consistent with (drug) sales.”
Investigators reported in charging documents that searchers confiscated a total of 190 grams of suspect methamphetamine and 116 grams of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
Court records allege that Mack resisted arrest by immediately running from the bedroom into the bathroom and closing that door, when EPD officers arrived, and then by attempting to flee when investigators gained entry into that room.
“A struggle ensued, at which point (Mack) was taken down to the ground. Mack refused to be placed under arrest,” EPD Sgt. David Confer, the arresting officer, reports in his written statement of probable cause.
It took several seconds for officers to take Mack into custody, police reported.
“Mack was then taken to a patrol vehicle, where he resisted being placed into the vehicle. He then attempted to flee before the door was closed,” court records allege.
Mack was transported to EPD’s station at 100 Railroad Ave., where he was processed, according to police.
Scheduled for an Aug. 12 preliminary hearing, Mack is facing eight criminal charges, five of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show.
Mack remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday night, after his bail review hearing a day earlier, court records show.
