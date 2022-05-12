ELKTON — A man remained jailed Wednesday after investigators confiscated a firearm — classified as a “machine gun” because it had been equipped with a switch that makes the weapon fully automatic — while raiding his Elkton residence, according to police and Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators also seized 81 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl and more than a pound and a half of suspect marijuana, police reported
Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nakeere A. Sayers, who, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives, is awaiting an August jury trial in an unrelated criminal case — one in which investigators allegedly linked him to a backpack containing a loaded handgun, 18 baggies of suspect heroin and a small amount of marijuana two years ago.
In that earlier case, a purported eyewitness told investigators that Sayers had hidden that backpack in the backyard of a residence in Hollingsworth Manor in Elkton on May 11, 2020, amid the aftermath chaos of a triple-shooting that had occurred on a nearby street. Sayers was not charged in the triple shooting.
Sayers is prohibited from possessing any firearms and, or, ammunition because of his criminal record, as was the case in May 2020, too, according to police.
Court records indicate that Sayers was free on personal recognizance in the case dating back to May 2020 when he was arrested Monday in his newest criminal matter. (Sayers had been released on personal recognizance in February 2021 in that older criminal case, after spending about nine months in the county jail on no bond as a pre-trial inmate.)
The investigation leading to Sayers’ newest criminal case started in April, when members of the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit and the Elkton Police Department Street Level Crimes Unit saw a profile photo of Sayers “holding a rifle and pointing it and aiming” on is social media account, court records allege.
Then, earlier this month, investigators arrested a suspect and discovered that that person — whom police did not identify in court records — had been interacting with Sayers by cell phone, police said. Investigators had obtained a warrant to download the contents of that suspect’s cell phone and view it, police added.
Investigators viewed three screen shots that Sayers had posted March 9 on Instagram, police reported. In two of those pictures, Sayers is wearing a mask and is holding a “large amount” of cash, court records show. The third photo shows Sayers in possession of a handgun with a “green laser illuminated,” court records allege.
Also alleged in the charging document, Sayers posted a photo of himself in public on April 16, and investigators believe that that picture is incriminating.
“In the photo, investigators observed Sayers bending down on the sidewalk and pointing a handgun while someone took the picture of him,” according to the charging document, which further indicates that that handgun appears to be the same one seen in other photos.
Court records allege that Sayers is prohibited from possessing any firearms and, or, ammunition because he had been “convicted of a disqualifying crime classified as a felony and a misdemeanor with more than two years of imprisonment.”
Based on the information that they had gathered since April, investigators asked Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes to issue them a warrant to search Sayers and his residence, and the judge granted it, police said. Then on Monday, police added, EPD investigators and members of MSP’s Gun Enforcement Unit took Sayers into custody without incident during a traffic stop at the intersection of Howard Street and Bridge Street in Elkton.
That led to the court-approved search of Sayers’ room inside a residence in the 100 block of South Street in Elkton, where investigators found and confiscated a stolen Springfield Armory XD40 handgun, court records allege.
“The handgun has a switch (Glock switch) on the upper receiver, known as a rapid fire trigger activator,” according to the written statement of probable cause filed by the lead investigator, who notes in that court record, “This makes the handgun fully automatic, which classifies it as a machine gun.”
Investigators also found and confiscated 81 baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl, $383 in cash and a scale containing suspect illegal drug residue, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found and seized approximately 700 grams of suspect marijuana, which translates to more than a pound and half. There are about 453 grams in one pound and approximately 226 grams in a half-pound.
While raiding the South Street residence, investigators arrested a second suspect, 18-year-old Caitlin Mayberry, who allegedly attempted to misdirect them when they were trying to find Sayers’ room, police reported. The suspect heroin/fentanyl, marijuana and scale that investigators confiscated from Sayers’ room was found inside of a “female’s pink shoulder bag,” police noted.
“A woman identified as Caitlin Mayberry was located in the living room by the front door. When investigators asked where Sayers’ room was located, she pointed us in the wrong direction (and) that led investigators to believe she knew the room contained illegal contraband,” according to the charging document.
Sayers is facing 18 criminal charges, including failure to register a machine gun, machine gun-aggressive purpose, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, court records show.
Mayberry is facing four drug charges, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Sayers and Mayberry remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday, two days after their bail review hearings, court records show.
