ELKTON — Investigators arrested a woman after confiscating nearly one ounce of suspect heroin mixed fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, Ecstasy and other evidence, while raiding an Elkton residence, police reported.
Court records allege that the drugs were found in “close proximity” to the suspect’s 3-year-old son, posing a “substantial risk of accidental overdose should the child touch or consume the (drugs).”
Members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Level Crimes Unit conducted the court-approved search of the residence in the 200 block of Hollingsworth Manor on Tuesday, after developing Doris F. Garnett, 22, as a suspect during an investigation, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Officers seized 251 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl that had a combined weight of 25 grams, after finding them in the master bedroom, court records allege. There are 28 grams in one ounce.
Charging documents indicate that 250 of those seized baggies were marked by a “Skull” street brand name stamp, while the remaining baggie was unmarked.
Investigators also confiscated one bag of suspect methamphetamine and 25 pills of suspect Ecstasy, also known as MDMA, which is a hallucinogen, court records allege.
In addition, investigators confiscated digital scales and packaging materials after finding them inside a safe, according to charging documents, which further allege that packaging materials also were found throughout the residence.
The court-approved search also yielded $1,594 and Garnett’s cell phone, which contained “messages consistent with (illegal drug) sales,” court records allege.
“During the (police) interview, Garnett took ownership of the (illegal drugs) found in her residence and also provided the passcode for her iPhone. Garnett advised (that) the last time she had a job was approximately eight months ago, before she got pregnant,” according to charging documents.
Garnett is facing 17 charges, 11 of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and manufacturing controlled and dangerous substances (illegal drugs), court records show.
One of the felony charges filed against Garnett is possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute in a school zone – because her residence is within 1,000 feet of the Family Education Center, according to court records, which indicate that Garnett is scheduled for an Oct. 9 preliminary hearing.
Garnett remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, a day after her bail review hearing, court records show.
