ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun, more than 100 suspect morphine pills, approximately a half-ounce of suspect methamphetamine and other evidence while raiding his Elkton residence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators report in the charging document that the suspect, Matthew Thomas Hodgson, 33, of the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his federal and state criminal record, which includes at least one “crime of violence” conviction.
The on-scene investigation leading to Hodgson’s arrest occurred on Thursday, when Det. Justin Beamer of the Elkton Police Department and Cecil County Department of Social Services caseworkers went to the suspect’s Hollingsworth Manor residence after someone complained about Hodgson’s alleged “rampant drug use” and about his alleged physical abuse of his 4-year-old son, according to the charging document.
Hodgson was detained at the scene, after he allegedly declined to tell investigators where his son was, police said. Investigators then conducted their court-approved search of the residence, police added.
Investigators confiscated a package containing 17 grams of suspect methamphetamine, which is slightly more than a half-ounce, court records allege. There are about 14 grams in a half-ounce.
In addition, investigators seized 106 suspect morphine pills, a loaded .38 Special revolver, a starter pistol, four rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, a scale that had the residue of suspect methamphetamine on it and $60 in cash, court records allege.
“The starter pistol and the methamphetamine were in easy reach of a 4-year-old child. While the child was not there at the time, it is known that he lives in that residence,” according to the charging document.
Social Services workers made the decision to remove the child from that home, court records show.
Hodgson is facing 14 criminal charges, of which six are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence — each of which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.
He also is charged with neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment, misdemeanor offenses relating to Hodgson allegedly placing his 4-year-old son in danger, court records show.
Hodgson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
