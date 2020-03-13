ELKTON — A townhouse under renovation on White Hall Circle sustained $50,000 in damage in a Thursday night fire that the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal ruled was accidental.
The interior and exterior of the house, located in the middle of a group, was damaged when an electrical failure started the fire around 6:30 p.m. An employee with Green Street Housing discovered the fire and tried to extinguish it before Singerly Fire Company arrived. The volunteers from Singerly needed just 20 minutes to get it under control.
Since the units were empty and being renovated there were no smoke alarms in place yet, investigators noted.
The fire started on a wall in the vicinity of the electrical meter.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.