ELKTON — The town of Elkton celebrated Juneteenth for the first time this weekend, commemorating the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation across the South after the Civil War and the end of slavery.
“We want this to unite Elkton,” organizer Tyra Hill said.
Juneteenth honors the date when Union Army general Gordon Granger issued a proclamation in Galveston enforcing the end of slavery in Texas in 1865. On Thursday, Wright’s AME church raised the Juneteenth flag, alongside the American Flag. On Saturday, Elkton hosted a virtual event featuring guest speakers and musical performers.
The Juneteenth Flag features the red white and blue of the American Flag. Hill said it is a reminder that slaves and their descendants are Americans. The star in the center represents the state of Texas, the burst represents a Nova, the creation of a new star, with an arc representing the opportunities that lie ahead for Black America.
During the flag raising ceremony Wright’s Pastor, R. Kevin Brown, gave an invocation prayer to start the day. Town Commissioner Charles Givens read aloud the proclamation issued by the town of Elkton honoring the holiday.
“Although the our country has come far from the oppressive days of slavery, we must continually recommit ourselves to recognize that we are all children of God and equal in his eyes,” Givens said.
The event in Elkton was spearheaded by Hill, an Elkton resident for about 12 years. Hill was inspired by the protests that occurred in Cecil County after George Floyd’s murder. Hill, the host of an online radio show, had a conversation with Mayor Robert Alt about Juneteenth, and began to plan the event in January. Hill made the main event on Saturday virtual because of COVID-19.
Hill compared the holiday to July 4, and said Juneteenth represents the freedom day for Black Americans. The holiday was named a federal holiday on June 16.
“It’s important for everybody to know that Juneteenth isn’t just a black holiday, it’s a holiday we all can celebrate and commemorate,” Hill said.
The virtual program featured local and national figures. One of the most notable speakers were, the Daughters of the Underground. The group hiked 116 miles from Harriet Tubmans’ birth place in Cambridge MD, to Kennett Square Pa., where Tubman, who guided thousands of slaves to emancipation, first crossed the border into a free state.
“Walking the Underground Railroad and other walks acknowledge our ancestors in the celebration of freedom and the fight for our liberation as a people,” Kimberly Smith, a member of Daughters of the Underground, said.
Erick Brown, assistant principal at Elkton High School, served as the keynote speaker. He discussed the historical context of Juneteenth and stressed the importance of celebrating a holiday that honors the end of slavery. He urged viewers to remember the role Black Americans played in the country since the beginning of its founding, such as Crispus Attucks who died in the Boston Massacre. Brown also showcased the many ordinary men and women who fought to end slavery including white Americans such as John Brown and William Lloyd Garrison who fought for abolition.
“The clarion call of freedom is more American than any pie, apple or otherwise, and more than a pastime or sport, this yearning for liberty is woven into the fabric of our collective souls,” Brown said.
Brown urged viewers to defend freedoms for people even if they are of a different race, cultural background, or political orientation.
“I will focus my efforts on those currently being denied basic freedoms because those lives are in peril right now,” Brown said.
Hill and Alt hope for a larger event next year. Alt said next years event could feature fireworks, while Hill said she hopes for Elkton to host a parade to celebrate Juneteenth.
“I am so proud of everyone right here at this moment right now,” Alt said on Thursday. “It’s a wonderful, wonderful event.”
