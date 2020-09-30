ELKTON — Grace Singleton discovered her love of writing when she was a freshman at Tri-State Christian Academy. Her English teacher, Billie Jean Rinehimer, would assign ‘bell ringers,’ short writing prompts to respond to at the start of class.
“I would just go to town on those things. They were so much fun,” Singleton said. “That’s when I feel like I really realized that I had a voice in writing. It was a way for me to express myself and just get my feelings out there.”
Earlier this month, Singleton, now a homeschooled senior, learned that her submission to the National High School Poetry Contest had been accepted for publication. The piece, titled “Writing to Me,” will be printed in the American High School Poets Inside of Me anthology.
She saw the email letting her know that her piece had been accepted for publication after getting home from a coffee date with friends. At first, she didn’t believe the news
“My first thought was — this is fake. This is not real, it’s not happening,” she said. “It really sunk in when I was filling out the form to send back to them for them to publish it. It was definitely very exciting and very surreal.”
Singleton described “Writing to Me” as one of her darker pieces, and an attempt to capture her thoughts about writing. On the day she wrote the piece, she was upset by something and turned to writing to vent her feelings.
Often, she lets her faith guide her creativity.
“Even though life isn’t always easy, it’s a way to remind myself that I do have hope, and that I do have stories, because I have Christ in me,” she said. “Writing is a way for me to stay creative, and a way for me to just not always focus on the bad things that are going on in the world, but to focus on the good.”
Singleton cited “Chronicles of Narnia” author C.S. Lewis as an influence. Lewis, whose own faith also profoundly impacted his work, wrote a number of other books outside the well-known fantasy series, and Singleton said his writing has impacted her style.
Her teacher, Rinehimer, was another influence. Last year, Singleton studied creative writing with her directly as an elective in her home school curriculum.
“She’s just an awesome woman. I love her so much,” she said. “She has definitely helped me grow as a writer.”
Describing herself as an introvert, Singleton said that poetry comes naturally to her as a form of self-expression.
“It’s a way for me to speak truth to myself,” she said.
While she has yet to firm up college and career plans, she plans to continue writing, and said she would love to take it up full-time. In addition to poetry, she’s considering taking up some fiction, as well as women’s Bible study books.
She said she had learned not to be embarrassed about writing, advice she shared with other growing writers.
“Embrace that part of you. It’s really a gift,” she said. “Even though it’s enjoyable for the individual to write, it’s also a way for us to help and be a blessing to other people.”
