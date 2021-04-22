CHARLESTOWN - Elkton High School English teacher Mary Spence has been named Cecil County's 2021 Teacher of the Year, officials announced Wednesday night during a ceremony at The Wellwood Club.
Spence, who was chosen out of 16 nominees from schools across the county, has taught in Cecil County for 20 years and has an approach that emphasizes independent thinking among her students.
“I try to present the students with questions that they need to answer, and then give them texts so they can explore and determine the answer for themselves, and then formulate those ideas into coherent thoughts,” Spence said.
Spence sometimes asks students to write about the meaning of a text. Often, to connect reading to her students' lives, she’ll ask about current issues, for example, asking her students “what do you think of assimilation,” and then providing a variety of readings to help her students think about the topic in new ways.
Spence tries to make higher-level Advanced Placement classes accessible to everybody, even if they have not taken prior honors classes.
“I really do believe that students, even if they haven't taken an honors class, if they have that desire to learn to write, they should come and learn, instead of feeling like they should already know everything,” said Spence.
Along with the pride of being recognized by her peers, Spence earned a $3,000 check, an iPad, a deluxe overnight stay at a county bed and breakfast inn of her choice, a $1,000 partnership grant from the Business and Education Partnership Advisory Council, and attendance at the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development conference.
Teachers are nominated by other staff members, students and parents. After being nominated, they fill out a written application. Then there is a meet-and-greet event where they give a speech and have a one-on-one interview with the selection committee. During that interview, they answer two questions, one they are given in advance, and one asked during the interview.
Lori Hrinko, president of the Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association, said that the past year, with all the changes in learning brought on by COVID-19, was one of the most difficult in recent memory for teachers. This made Wednesday’s celebration even more impactful, as teachers were able to honor each other's accomplishments in person after a year dominated by Zoom meetings.
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson compared the structure that teachers provide to the school system to the support that his family and community gives to his three-month-old granddaughter.
“Our teachers have been the infrastructure of support throughout all this,” Lawson said. “There has never been a time, whether it's the social unrest we see or the coronavirus and the ups and downs we've gone through for the past 13 months with that, where I felt anything but resolute, strong and confident in our school system.”
Spence will now compete for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.