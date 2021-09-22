ELKTON — On Friday, Elkton High School retired the jersey of pitcher John O’Donoghue, an alumni who played for the Baltimore Orioles during the 1993 season.
“My playing career wasn’t as long as I had hoped it would be, but I have no complaints,” O’Donoghue said. “It gave me the opportunity to see a lot of places I would never have seen and have memories that will last forever. I am very fortunate. I absolutely loved growing up in Maryland. The people there have been so kind to me. I am proud to call Elkton my hometown.”
O’Donoghue said he began playing varsity baseball during his sophomore year at Elkton, winning the county championship but losing in the first round of the playoffs. In his remaining two years of high school he had several injuries, but the summer after his senior year he played in the Baltimore Metro League.
O’Donoghue began carrying his dad’s baseball card in his back pocket as a pitcher for LSU. His father, also named John O’Donoghue, earned over 300 strikeouts during his career in the major leagues during the 60s and early 70s.
“Seven pitchers from those teams eventually pitched in the MLB,” O’Donoghue said about LSU.
O’Donoghue’s first game was against the New York Yankees, where he faced off against legends such as Wade Boggs.
“They were my favorite team growing up,” Donoghue said about the Yankees. “The stadium was packed and the Yankees line-up included several players that I grew up watching.”
For the last 24 years O’Donoghue has been a Police Officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department, currently he is the commander of their Special Victims Unit.
The rest of the O’Donoghue family are also athletes. He met his wife Kelli, part of 6 national champion track teams, at LSU in 1991. His son Tyler played football for Northwestern State for 5 years, and his daughter Abby is a four-time All American in the high jump.
“It is safe to say that I am the worst athlete in my family,” O’Donoghue said.
Principal Jim Leitgeb said O’Donoghue is one of only two Elkton High School alumni to play in Major League Baseball, the other Bobby Jones had previously been honored.
“It is important for our students to see that we honor our alumni and that they can achieve any goal as long as they work hard for it,” Leitgeb said
