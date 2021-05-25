ELKTON — The staff who students depend on for countless numbers of breakfasts and lunches can often go unrecognized, as they play a less obvious yet still crucial role in education. However, one Cecil County employee, Marcia Rosa, a kitchen assistant at Elkton High School, was honored for her work in feeding the community as the School Nutrition Association’s Mideast Regional Employee of the Year.
This August will mark Rosa’s 14th year in Cecil County Public Schools. Out of the three cafeteria lines at Elkton, she usually serves about half of the day’s lunches and more than three-quarters of the school’s a la carte sales, according to the School Nutrition Association. During the pandemic, Rosa was part of the expansion of the school’s meal distribution, with both curbside and meal delivery to ensure people had access to food.
“When the pandemic started, our main goal was making sure that the kids were fed,” said Rosa. “When we first started in early March, we went out to different schools and developments to deliver breakfast and lunch.”
Along with her work in packaging meals, Rosa also personally delivered meals to young people.
“I felt happy and relieved because this pandemic hurt a lot of families and some families were let go of our jobs or they were on leave from our jobs and this helped out a lot,” Rosa said. “I was happy to do it.”
Rosa said the kitchen staff goes to three different neighborhoods, Hollingsworth Manor, Windsor Village and Buttonwoods. The program delivers five days worth of meals once a week on Wednesday.
Elkton kitchen manager Julia Jackson said food distribution was important because it offers families a small piece of children during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Jackson emphasized Rosa’s ability to form connections with students.
“A lot of what Marcia does is word of mouth promotion, she’ll remember the kid’s name, she’ll be very personable with them,” Jackson said.
Jackson said Rosa’s close relationship with students and what they want out of meals has played a role in menu changes at Elkton. Rosa helped spearhead an effort to include more spicy foods in response to student desires, and when a new smoothie machine opened, she brought free samples to students in the cafeteria.
“She’ll say let’s try spicy chicken patties along with regular chicken patties. Let’s do a “grab and go” option so they have more time to eat,” Jackson said . “It’s just the little things that Marcia does. Her heart is so big for these kids.”
Rosa said ensuring the food looks good is important to get students to eat. She also functions as an educator to children, teaching them about new foods that they may have never have had before, especially since school food may be the only time some students have access to fresh fruit and vegetables.
Rosa said the key to her success is treating children with respect and warmth.
“When a child comes through I always say “how are you doing? I always greet them,” Rosa said . “It’s about the smile, and how you approach the child. I always approach them in a warm way.”
