On Friday night, Elkton High School marked the end of Black History Month with their third annual African American History Festival. This year’s festival, presented by seniors Myla Bowers and Bryson Bean, was entirely virtual and focused on Black excellence.
“Black excellence is someone who is Black and portrays qualities and abilities that make the Black community proud,” said William Davis Jr., the first Black judge in Cecil County, during his keynote speech. “Now, what does that mean? I am a judge, I’m somebody in the limelight, someone that maybe you’ve seen before. Maybe you saw my billboards when I was running. But Black excellence is not always someone who’s in your face. I think that the Black community is made proud whenever a person of color does a positive act no matter how big or how small it may be.”
Normally the festival attracts hundreds of people to Elkton High School, and food from local restaurants is provided. Assistant Principal Kimberly Williams said Principal Dr. David Foy has spearheaded the event since its creation three years ago. Along with Davis’s keynote speech, the festival featured a variety of pre-recorded speakers, including business people, educators and artists.
“I didn’t want to just focus on one area, or just be just entertainment,” said Williams. “We really wanted to show the wide array of examples of Black excellence.”
The festival has partnered with the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and local Black-owned businesses. The clothes worn by Bowers and Bryson were donated by the Ella Rose Boutique, a store in Elkton focusing on Afro-Centric apparel.
The festival began with the Elkton High School choir, joined by several alumni, singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song often referred to as the “Black national anthem,” written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson. Senior David Price was the featured soloist, and the performance elicited cheers from the virtual audience.
In between speakers, Bowers and Bean led the audience through a trivia contest focusing on African American History. Winfield Clark Jr., an advisory board member at the University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies, then gave the students tips on succeeding in the business world.
Freshman Sytieia Brown read an original poem, with the refrain “Black History, Our History, Hidden History,” about how Black achievement is not adequately taught in schools. Brown referred to Garrett Morgan’s invention of the traffic light, Marie Van Brittan Brown’s invention of the home security system, Frederick Jones’s invention of the first practical refrigeration system for trucks, and how poet Maya Angelou became the first Black woman streetcar conductor in San Francisco, as examples of black achievement and innovation.
“We are suppressed in so many ways but still find ways to make history,” said Brown.
Two other poets, Ngozi Magena, from Akoben Restorative Practices, and Elkton teacher Courtney Clark also gave spoken-word readings.
Diedre Dawkins, the Arts Director at ConneXions community art school, and a professor at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, presented a set of African Dance. Cecil College associate professor Dr. Ebony Roper, a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry, discussed her work in the STEM field. She discussed the importance of volunteering in the community outside of work and how many roads can lead to success.
“Just know that my path wasn’t straight,” said Roper. “And it wasn’t always easy. There were a lot of difficulties. There were some setbacks, but that’s okay. Yours probably won’t be a direct path either.”
In his keynote speech, Davis focused on how he conducts his work as a judge and the important role Black judges play in combating discrimination in the criminal justice system.
“Historically, before Black judges were even on the bench, there were issues or questions about racial equality. Oftentimes, someone who looked different was treated differently. And that was historic, and some say that’s still happening now,” said Davis. “The goal or the reason for a Black judge is in my view, is to even that out. Now some people think, is it your job then to turn the tables and now be lenient with this person and tougher on that person? And I don’t believe that is what the goal of a Black judge is. I believe our goal is to really make justice blind.”
Williams said that the high-school plans to post a video of the festival online after the event.
“I’m just proud of our community members who came together for a positive community event,” said Williams. “We were able to maintain an annual tradition despite not being face to face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.