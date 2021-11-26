Harry McCommon, a decorated member of the Air Force and Special Operations Command was honored with a spot at the Elkton High School Wall of Fame with Elkton Principal Jim Leitgeb (right) and his daughter Debra McCommon (left) unveiling his picture.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HOOKE
ELKTON — Many of the accomplishments of Harry Perry McCommons, the newest member of the Elkton High School Wall of Fame can’t be made public, since much of his work in Special Operations remains classified.
McCommons had a direct part in every major military operation from 1955 to 2012. Before joining Special Operations, McCommon’s served in the Air Force for 30 years, joining the military right after he graduated from Elkton High School in 1955.
One of McCommons most notable actions was masterminding a critical airlift in Operation: Iraqi Freedom. In 2018, he was inducted in the United States Special Operations Command Commando Hall of Honor in 2018 and presented with Headquarters Joint Special Operations Command Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
“It’s great for our students to see a career in the military as a very honorable and respected profession,” Principal Jim Leitgeb said.
His daughter Debra McCommons, said her late father, who died on May. 28, 2021,taught her how to dance, throw a curveball, and to box.
“My dad has been all over the world. He meant people all over the world influenced and affected people all over the world, now it’s come full circle,” McCommons said.
McCommons’ strength made the greatest impression on his daughter. Even when his father was near death, she couldn’t recall him complaining.
Many of McCommons’ friends from the class of 1955 came to Elkton High for Tuesday’s service. McCommons kept in touch with many of them, even making a surprise visit to the United States from Iraq to attend the wedding of Rodney “Roscoe” Haley’s daughter.
“Nobody knew he was even coming,” Dean Haley, Rodney’s wife, said. “When he (Rodney) was walking her down the aisle, he stopped and he saw Perry.”
