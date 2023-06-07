ELKTON — Purple and gold robes filled the center of Elkton High School’s football field on Friday as the Class of 2023 received their diplomas and stepped out of the school’s halls into their future.
Class of 2023 Class President Shadai Givens noted how the pandemic-induced experiences the class has gone through have molded the graduates.
“As we celebrate this amazing accomplishment and prepare to move forward in the next chapter of our lives, I want to take a moment to recognize the unique perspective that our generation, Gen Z, brings to the table,” said Givens. “We are a generation that has grown up in a constantly changing and evolving world and we have learned to adapt quickly and effectively.”
Speaking before the class of 231 graduates, Givens challenged the class to live for themselves.
“Some of you may know what your next step is, some may have an idea, while others have absolutely no clue,” said Givens. “But no matter what, I want everyone to make sure they are making decisions that will truly make themselves happy. So, whether you’re continuing your education, going straight into the workforce, or just going off vibes, live for yourself and don’t worry about anyone else.”
Salutatorian Simone Foye echoed Givens, entreating the class to pursue their goals with passion.
“No matter what you plan on doing after high school you need to pursue it fully. No matter how long it takes, how hard it is, or what other people say about it, it is a goal of yours,” Foye said. “Never lose hold of it.”
Fifty nine members of the graduating class also graduated from the Cecil College School of Technology, earning certifications in their various fields of study. According to EHS Principal James Leitgeb, the Class of 2023 as a whole earned over $6.6 million in scholarship offers towards their next steps, whether that be pursuing education or joining the work force or the military.
Leitgeb also challenged his students to face the challenges of life head on.
“Winston Churchill once said ‘Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts,’” said Leitgeb. “You will have days, weeks or even months that may challenge you. Understand that if you keep pushing forward through kindness, generosity, timeliness and dedication then you will succeed.”
