ELKTON — The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has acquired Elkton Ford effective Dec. 5 according to a press released issued Thursday afternoon.
“We are very excited to welcome the Elkton Ford team to our family,” Fred Hertrich IV said of the sale. “We look forward to the opportunity to better serve our customers in the Elkton area and continuing to support the Cecil County community.”
This makes the dealership the 22nd under the Hertrich name. The group also owns Hertrich Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1147 East Pulaski Highway, which opened in 2015.
A company representative would not comment on the price or conditions of the sale.
Social media posts reported on Thursday that employees were not previously informed of the sale, and abruptly told they had to reapply for their jobs. Social media posts from county citizens also said employees were asked to show two forms of identification upon reporting to work Thursday. A company representative said they “would not comment on social media chatter” when asked to confirm.
Elkton Ford began as Tri-State Ford in 1978. When Mark Hyman purchased the dealership in 2008 he changed the name and then built a new, modern facility, moving the operation across the street.
This is the fifth Ford dealership under the family name. The first opened in Blades, Del. in 1963.
