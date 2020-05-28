Elkton expected to adopt requests adapting to ease on restrictions

ELKTON — Friday at noon, the Elkton mayor and commissioners are expected to accept two requests from the Elkton Alliance following Gov. Larry Hogan’s ease on dining restrictions in the state.
Starting Friday at 5 p.m. restaurants and other social organizations will be able to begin reopening for outdoor dining following strict public health requirements consistent with the CDC, the FDA and the National Restaurant Association, Hogan said during a news conference Wednesday.
“Over the past two weeks we have been encouraged by all the successful Stage 1 re-openings all across the state and by the improvements in data and metrics statewide,” Hogan said at the presser. “All of this progress allows us to now safely move forward with the completion of Stage 1 of the recovery plan.”
In response, the Elkton Alliance has requested the town to waive alcohol prohibitions and enforce a temporary stay on parking on Main Street so that restaurants may serve their customers safely with near-full range of menu availability.
The commissioner are expected to accept these requests at the 12 p.m. meeting Friday. The request may be in place for at least four weeks, perhaps longer — that’ll be up to the commissioners to decide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.