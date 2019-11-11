ELKTON — Dr. John Mulvey was covering the phones one night at McMurdo Station, a United States Antarctic research station on Ross Island, when he got a call around 5:30 a.m. from the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station where a patient was in need of an emergency abdominal operation.
Mulvey, a flight surgeon, consulted with the flight crew and the supervisor of flying. He knew that it would take about two hours for a ski-modified LC-130 plane to get there and that they wouldn’t have enough fuel to transport the patient directly from the South Pole to Christchurch, New Zealand. But he was also aware that they needed to act fast and did not have time to wait and refuel the plane.
So, Mulvey and the team formulated a plan: they flew to Amundsen-Scott to pick up the patient, transported the patient back to McMurdo where a second, fully-fueled plane was already waiting, and proceeded to the hospital in Christchurch.
As a flight surgeon, Mulvey is an active crew member and has to be familiar with the operation of the aircraft and the flying mission. He is also the doctor who takes care of people on the plane. But as illustrated by the situation in Antarctica, there’s more to it than all that, Mulvey said.
“That [story] beautifully illustrates what a flight surgeon does,” he said. “I have one foot firmly in medicine, one foot firmly in operation, and manage how the two dovetail.”
A welcome surprise
Since becoming a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1983, Mulvey has had to navigate challenging and often unexpected situations — the latest among which has been him becoming the chief of staff for the Delaware Air National Guard.
During the process of Mulvey applying to become a general, he said Gen. Wendy Wenke, Assistant Air Adjutant General of the Delaware Air National Guard, was supportive of his pursuit of the role.
Wenke assured Mulvey that if did not become a general this time around, he could simply try again next year.
Yet Mulvey explained to Wenke that this was his only shot of becoming a general because he will be turning 60 years old in April 2020 — at which time he can collect retirement as a guardsman — and he did not plan to wait several more years to earn the title of general.
“I have watched colonels hang on for two or three years for a star they never see,” he told Wenke. “I’m not going to be one of those colonels.”
Mulvey left that conversation feeling content with either outcome. Then a few weeks ago, he received a call from Gen. Michael Berry, Adjutant General for the Delaware National Guard, congratulating Mulvey on becoming a one-star general.
Mulvey said the opportunity came as “a bit of a surprise to me.”
“Doctors making general is pretty rare, and especially making general and going into a not-doctor position, that’s even rarer,” he said. “So Gen. Wenke and Gen. Berry clearly see something in me that they think can do this, and I’m pretty sure I can. I’ve done a lot of leadership before and I’m looking forward to leading at this level.”
In the chief of staff position, Mulvey said he will essentially serve as Wenke’s second in command.
“I coordinate with the state government on medical emergencies, how we’re going to respond to them,” he said. “I coordinate with the Air Force and with all of the medical units in the state.”
Mulvey said that he is proud to continue to serve his country in this way, and he is especially excited about what this recognition means for the Town of Elkton.
“It isn’t about me; this is for the town,” Mulvey said. “Mayor Rob Alt told me ‘We’ve never had anything like this here before.’ I want to make sure I’m sharing this wonderful event with my town.”
Although he grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Mulvey said he has lived in Elkton longer than anywhere else.
“Having been here over 26 years, this is my home,” he said. “These are my neighbors, my friends and my people. So this is something I want to share with all my friends in Elkton.”
The start of the journey
In 1983, Mulvey became a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force between his freshman and sophomore years of medical school.
Mulvey had known that medical school would be expensive and was looking for a way to pay for it, so he turned to the military for assistance.
“The military is a phenomenal deal,” he said, noting the Health Professions Scholarship Program allowed him to attend one year of medical school for every year he served in the military, ultimately translating into three years of school for three years of service.
“Who pays back medical school debt in three or four years? I did,” Mulvey said.
But Mulvey’s service did not stop once he earned his medical degree. After medical school, he chose to do his residency in the Air Force at a family practice at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
From there, Mulvey served in Misawa, Japan, for three years, and then returned to Dover, Del., for one year. At that point, his commitment was over and he was going to get out of the military, but a new opportunity arose.
While I was in Japan, Mulvey had gone to flight surgery school. By the time he returned to Delaware, he had only had the chance to work as a flight surgeon for his last two months at Dover when the Delaware Air National Guard reached out and offered him a job as a flight surgeon.
Mulvey raised his concerns about taking the job considering his minimal experience as a flight surgeon, but the Delaware Air National Guard persisted and brought him aboard.
Mulvey learned the ropes and rebuilt the program after they had been without a flight surgeon for two years. In 2002, he took command of the medical group and became a colonel. Later, he served as a commander for nearly 10 years and served in the state air surgeon position in 2012.
Lessons in life and leadership
Throughout his more than three decades in the military, Mulvey has learned how to fly and what to do in emergency medical situations. But he has also learned other, sometimes less straightforward lessons like how to lead and how to make the most out of life, including saying “yes” to more opportunities.
“When you’re presented an opportunity out of left field, at least for me, one of the things I learned was my first answer’s wrong,” he said. “When I was offered this chance to go to Antarctica, the first thought that came up in my head was ‘I can’t take a month off my practice.’ But I was smart enough to say to the gentleman who was offering it to me ‘Give me a minute to think about that.’”
Thirty minutes after hearing the offer, Mulvey said he found himself thinking “This guy’s offering you a space shot. How can you say no?” and he ended up taking the job.
Serving in the military has taught Mulvey to be prepared for different situations and to battle fear with knowledge. He said the one time he should have been scared, he didn’t know enough to be scared because he wasn’t aware of what was happening.
During one mission, Mulvey and his crew were taking off one evening out of Bagram, Afghanistan. He was standing in his usual crew position behind the pilot, looking out the left side of the plane.
“Suddenly, everybody on the right side got really interested about what was going on on the ground,” he said. “It was over in seconds and I said ‘What was that?’ I think it was the navigator who said ‘Well, a couple of tracers came up at us and an RPG blew up behind us but it’s no big deal.’”
Before every mission, flight crews get an intelligence briefing on what to expect, how to get rescued if needed, and all of the code signs to be recognized as friendly soldiers, according to Mulvey.
“Those briefings started taking on a whole lot more meaning after that,” he said.
When it comes to fear and doubt, Mulvey said he is typically more worried about whether he is doing the right thing for his patients than worrying about things in the military, but he said that caution can be an asset in the right doses.
“Every patient that presents to me, I’m like ‘What am I missing? What’s here that I’m missing that’s going to hurt this person?’ and that probably makes me a better doctor,” he said.
True to his Boy Scout background, Mulvey leads with the mantra of “Be prepared,” so Mulvey said he has “never been completely flummoxed” by a situation in the military because he can draw upon his training and experiences to help guide the way.
“When I’m presented with a new situation in the military, I may not know the whole course of action but I can see the first few things that I need to do … You can’t train for everything, but the training may get you the first couple steps into it,” he said. “You may have no clue what’s going to happen when you start them, but at least it gets you part way into it and then as the clouds kind of part then you can see other courses of action.”
“I have to earn it every day”
Looking back on his service this far, Mulvey said there are two moments that he will treasure. The first was the first drill that he led after becoming a colonel.
“I looked at the 70 people under my command and I said ‘You know, I’ve got one great regret in my life. I was a Boy Scout and I never made Eagle Scout,’” Mulvey said, adding that certain life events interfered with his ability to finish his Eagle Scout requirements. “I looked at the eagles on my shoulders and I said ‘I can release that regret now and I have you all to thank for that.’”
The other moment that Mulvey treasures is when the Air Force Inspector General came in to conduct a Health Service Inspection about two years into Mulvey being a commander.
Although the command did not pass the inspection as well as Mulvey would have liked, they passed nonetheless. After pointing out the areas where Mulvey and his command could improve, the inspector general commended Mulvey for his leadership.
“He said ‘I don’t get to say this to everybody but, sir, you have 70 people out there who will follow you anywhere,’ and that obviously meant a lot to me,” Mulvey said, holding back his emotions as he recalled the experience in an interview with the Whig.
Mulvey said that moment taught him to never take his people for granted.
“Anytime I’m in a command position, I feel like I have to earn it every day,” he said. “And if you don’t feel that way, then you shouldn’t be in command. If you start taking it for granted, it’s going to go away.”
As he takes on his new role as chief of staff of the Air National Guard, Mulvey expressed what it means to him to be a member of the U.S. military.
“I’m proud of wearing the uniform,” he said. “I’m so happy that I’ve been given this opportunity to serve my country, which I never thought would happen.”
