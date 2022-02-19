NEWARK, Del. – A cyclist from Cecil County was killed in a crash near Newark on Friday night, police said.
The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Salem Church Road, south of Adel Drive, according to Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a spokesman for Delaware State Police.
The cyclist, a 30-year-old man from Elkton, was riding in the middle of the southbound lane when a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu approached from behind.
The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to pass the cyclist on the left, but the cyclist veered left at the same time, Hatchell said. The car hit the bicycle, throwing the cyclist off the bike and into the road.
The driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a road sign and a tree.
The cyclist was rushed to Christiana Hospital, where he died. Police have not yet released his name.
The 20-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.
No charges have been filed, but Hatchell said, “this crash remains an active and ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sergeant Alexander of the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8484. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
