ELKTON - A crash at an Elkton intersection on Wednesday left one of the vehicles on its side and the other showing extensive damage - and, even so, the drivers and a sole passenger walked away with only minor injuries, police reported.
"There was significant damage, so we are very fortunate that there were no serious injuries," commented Lt. Lawrence Waldridge, an Elkton Police Department spokesman.
Based on the preliminary investigation, a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Marianne Sponagle, 64, of North East, was traveling in the northbound lane of North Bridge Street (Route 213) at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when she attempted to make a left turn onto Elkton Boulevard (Route 545), after exiting the northern end of the bridge, police reported.
As she made that left turn, Sponagle allegedly cut into the path of a southbound 2012 Chevrolet car driven by Jazmen Fitts, 26, of Elkton, police said. At that point, police added, Fitts' car crashed into the passenger's side of Sponagle's SUV.
The SUV came to rest on its driver's side, after the impact caused the vehicle to do a half-roll, and the Chevrolet, which showed heavy front-end damage, came to rest in the southbound lane near the northern base of the bridge.
First responders assisted both drivers and an Elkton woman who occupied the front passenger's seat of the SUV from the vehicles, Waldridge reported. Having suffered minor injuries, the drivers and the passenger did not require transportation to the hospital, he noted.
Investigators allege that Sponagle "failed to yield to oncoming traffic," according to Waldridge. As of Thursday afternoon, with the investigation continuing, no charges had been filed, he reported.
