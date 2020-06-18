ELKTON – A man charged with physical child abuse amid allegations that he burned his 2-year-old son with lit cigarettes inside their Elkton residence is now facing a new criminal case – after he and another prisoner allegedly beat a fellow Cecil County Detention Center inmate, according to court records.
Investigators identified Matthew Hodgson Jr. 31, as one of the charged inmates. Hodgson is charged with second-degree assault and second-degree assault inside a Department of Corrections facility, court records show.
Charged with those offenses, too, is Hodgson’s alleged accomplice, Joshua Crockett, 38, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The incident occurred inside a CCDC cell at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Thursday (June 11), about six days after Hodgson had been placed in the county jail without bond after Elkton Police Department investigators arrested him in connection with his child abuse case.
Hodgson and Crockett allegedly kicked and punched a fellow inmate while he was seated on a toilet – where that 33-year-old inmate purportedly was trying to retrieve drugs that Hodgson and Crockett believed he had hidden inside his body, police said. A surveillance camera videotaped part of the alleged assault, police added.
A detention center sergeant viewed the footage and identified Hodgson and Crockett as the two inmates who attacked the inmate, police reported.
The video shows Hodgson and Crockett “kick (the inmate) and punch (the inmate) while he is on the toilet,” according to charging documents.
“The security footage also showed (the inmate) get off the toilet (and) walk into the middle of the cell, where Mr. Hodgson punched him in the face and threw him to the ground,” court records allege.
It then shows Crockett push the inmate against the cell door and then use his body to hold him there, before a detention center corporal responded to the scene, police reported.
Deputy Tyler Bondar of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the CCDC operation, was dispatched to the jail at 6:52 p.m. on June 11, some two hours after the incident, and he interviewed the alleged victim in the facility’s library, court records show.
“(The alleged victim) stated that ‘the tall skinny guy with long hair’ forced him to go to the bathroom because he suspected (that the alleged victim) had drugs in his rectum,” according to court records, which indicate that the alleged victim’s description of the inmate was consistent with Crockett’s physical features.
The alleged victim told Bondar that he attempted to use the bathroom to “appease” Crockett, who then attacked him, police said. He also told Bondar that Hodgson was not involved in the attack – contrary to what the surveillance video reportedly shows of the incident, police added.
“When nothing came out, Mr. Crockett kicked (the alleged victim) in the shoulder and punched him in the ribs. (The alleged victim) claims that Mr. Crockett was the only person who hit him,” according to court records.
Hodgson declined to speak to Bondar and so did Crockett, who asked for an attorney, court records show.
Scheduled for Aug. 24 preliminary inquiries, Hodgson and Crockett are charged with two counts each of second-degree assault, according to court records. They were charged by way of criminal summonses, court records show.
Hodgson has been a pretrial inmate in the CCDC since June 5, when EPD officers arrested him and charged him with second-degree custodial child abuse, neglect of a minor and two counts of second-degree assault, according to court records.
He stands accused of burning his 2-year-old son at least twice with a burning cigarette and of striking the child in the head, arms and legs on several occasions inside their residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, police said.
Hodgson committed his alleged offenses from May 1 through June 5, police added.
As a result of the EPD investigation, the child has been placed into a “licensed Cecil County foster home,” as part of an intervention, reported EPD Det. Lindsey Ziegenfuss, lead investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.