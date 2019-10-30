ELKTON — Sideline Properties, owned by Elkton businessman Mike Browne, has signed on with Stonewall Capital to develop the 50-acre recreation complex within the Southfields planned use development.
Although a concept plan for the PUD still has not been filed with town officials, Browne envisions rectangular playing fields for both softball and baseball that give kids a chance to shine for college recruiters.
“My goal from the very beginning was to have a home for travel sports here in Cecil County,” Browne told the Whig. “You’d have the ability to bring recruiters here. I want to focus on the kids. I’m not interested in the money. We want to give back to the kids in the community.”
Browne, a Chesapeake City native, is the first contractor signed on for the 600-acre development in southern Elkton spearheaded by Ray Jackson, principal owner of Stonewall Capital. Brown’s principal business is SSC Consulting, which provides project management for public service projects across the nation.
Contract settlement between Jackson and Browne is expected in May.
“Mike Browne is the perfect local contractor for this part of the project,” Jackson said. “I had opportunities with other national contacts like Under Armor, but Mike has the clear desire and experience to do this. The fact that he’s from Elkton also brings added value to this project.”
With one-third of the rural land earmarked for light industrial use, Southfields has become controversial for many neighbors. But for Browne, it also presents an opportunity to realize a dream for a recreation complex for travel sports.
“There were two main things I wanted to achieve: to have a vehicle for sports scholarships for kids and where coaches can see them, and to give the opportunity for kids that don’t travel for sports to play at their home location,” Browne said.
Both Browne’s daughter and son play travel softball, and his son member of the Maryland Legends team. At first Browne was focused on finding practice fields for the Maryland Legends because for the last 30 years, the team uses the fields at Rising Sun High School and the Cecil Sports complex off Theodore Road.
From there, the idea evolved into the largest sportsplex in North America — often touted by Mayor Rob Alt — when it became clear that youth sports was a quickly rising market. But that idea faded when Alt and others could not find any developers to take it on.
The U.S. youth-sports economy is now a $15.3 billion market, according to WinterGreen Research in Time magazine. For Cecil County, Browne predicts the rec complex would bring $30 million in indirect spending like gas, food and hotel stays.
“The transient dollars to this community would be huge,” he said.
Unlike Delaware Turf Sports Complex, which was built with state money and rented out to people to organize tournaments, Browne and his team would organize tournaments. Browne also sees the Elkton sportsplex as more flexible with the type of fields and ages, opening the possibility for more diversity in sports.
Once the sportsplex is online, Browne and his team plan on coordinating with local sports teams like Cecil Soccer and Elkton Little League in order not to schedule competing tournaments on their game days.
Browne also said he’d be open to hosting their tournaments at the sportsplex, but did not have concrete plans at this time on whether that would include waived or discounted rates.
“There are some teams that are happy with their own field and identity, but the biggest thing is to say that we’re not competing with them,” he said. “If kids in Little League want to play travel ball, then their parents shouldn’t travel hundreds of miles to do it.”
Speaking about the hotels and restaurant options that would be ideal to support hundreds of families covering on Cecil County at the time, Browne said that the region would be open for business. In his experience, it’s not unusual to travel 10 miles between the hotel and the tournament.
Stepping back, Browne said that as a resident he understood the concerns about Southfields as a whole, especially its impact on traffic. But he believes that the recreation complex would be transformational for the families, athletes and working people of Cecil County.
“The difference for us is if a team comes in and stays the weekend, we’re gaining the benefit of the transient money,” he said. “The traffic concerns that people would have, I hope that when the state highway takes a look at all these traffic studies that they truly do address them. My family lives in Chesapeake City and on a Friday night the backup on [Route 213] is incredible.
“But I would rather see a sports park here than the thousands of homes that were planned,” Browne added. “This actually can change the economic impact of the county in the town immensely.”
