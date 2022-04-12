ELKTON — A few weeks ago, Ethan Knettler’s mother made him aware of the global “Brew for Ukraine” campaign to help feed people in that war-torn country.
And that’s all it took for Knettler to spring into action to support the cause. Knettler has been the head brewer at the Elk River Brewing Company on Main Street in downtown Elkton since August, after serving 14 months as the assistant brewer.
“We ordered the grain and had it in the tank as soon as possible,” Knettler said, recalling how quickly he embarked on the brewing process.
On Friday, after completing the two-week-long brewing process, Knettler untapped the first of six kegs (700 pints) of the special dry-hopped golden ale and started selling the beer to the Elk River Brewing Company customers during a kickoff event that drew rave reviews.
“This is my third one. It’s going down so easy,” said Elkton-area resident Terry Forester, who quickly noted, “This is a very good beer, and it’s for a very good cause.”
Elk River is among approximately 450 breweries in the world that are brewing beer featuring grains and other ingredients grown in the Ukraine and then sending their sale proceeds to help numerous charities and organizations that are helping that beleaguered country in a variety of ways.
As for Elk River Brewing Company, it chose to donate proceeds from the sale of that particular beer to World Relief Kitchen’s ‘Chefs for Ukraine.’
“Chefs for Ukraine get food to people where supplies lines have been cut off because of the war and to people out-placed by the catastrophe,” Knettler explained. “This is a global thing that is happening and it is fantastic. The campaign also is raising awareness (of the plight of people in that war-torn country).”
Making the campaign possible is the Pravda Beer Theater, a brewery in Lviv, Ukraine that open sourced five or six of its recipes — allowing other breweries around the globe to brew those beers in its proxy, while the owners and employees of that company focus their attention and resources on helping their countrymen fend off the infiltrating Russian military troops.
“They started making Molotov cocktails instead of beer to help with the resistance,” Knettler said, referring to how the Pravda Beer Theater has switched from bottling beer to using their glass containers to create small incendiary devices that can be hurled like grenades.
Knettler adhered to the original recipe that he selected as closely as he was able, he said. In fact, Knettler added, the one or two modifications that he made came about only because some ingredients have been depleted because the overall Brew for Ukraine campaign has been so successful.
“I had to substitute one of the hops because it was sold out. I made it as authentic as possible,” Knettler said, who likened the recently tapped brew to a Belgian beer.
The beer isn’t dry or bitter, as one might expect based on its “dry-hopped” description.
“It is delicious. It is just the right balance. It’s not too light, and it’s not too heavy. There’s actually notes of fruit,” said Fair Hill resident Joe Sharpe, after taking a swig. “I could drink this beer all night. It’s very palatable.”
As for the cause that the beer sales will support, Sharpe commented, “It’s a beautiful thing, people around the world banding together like that.”
