ELKTON — Less than a year after it was released, Susan W. Green’s first novel has won an award.
Crystal Lake Inn has won Green the Independent Press Award for Distinguished Favorite in the Romance category.
“I was really surprised and very happy,” Green said Wednesday. “It was very unexpected and I feel very humbled.”
With the award, her books will be printed with the Independent Press emblem on the cover.
“They are sending me stickers for the books I have in hand,” she added.
Crystal Lake Inn has sold close to 1,000 copies on Amazon and garnered 60,000 page reads on Kindle Unlimited since its August 2021 release .
“It’s doing really well for a self-published book,” she said. It can also now be purchased through Barnes and Noble.
Look for the second book in the trilogy to come out in the fall, with a third to follow. Green said, however, she may introduce a novella ahead of book three.
“It features the same town and characters but the principal protagonist is another one of the gal pals,” she said.
This Saturday, March 26, Green will be at Smyrna Opera House from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a meet and greet as part of the Smyrna Opera House Book Festival. The restored opera house is located at 7 West South St. Green is one of numerous local authors helping raise funds for the opera house.
Look for Green at The Palette and the Page in Elkton for the First Friday celebration May 6. Then May 21 she will be at Hockessin BookShelf as part of the Author Showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.