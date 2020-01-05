ELKTON — Help from the public is being sought to find the cause of a Saturday night car fire in the Winding Brook community.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire that destroyed a 2008 Volvo XC90 owned by Tiffany Faulk.
Volunteers from Singerly Fire Company needed just 10 minutes to get the 9:43 p.m. fire at 22 Willow Court near Elkton under control. Although the point of origin has been determined to be the engine compartment, investigators are hoping the public can provide more details.
The loss has been estimated at $8,000. There were no injuries.
Anyone who can provide eye witness account or other information should contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.
