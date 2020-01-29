ELKTON - A man remained jailed without bond Wednesday after investigators confiscated slightly more than a half-ounce of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Timothy Andrew Hand Jr., 24, of the unit block of Cox Lane in Elkton, as the suspect.
Members of the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit arrested Hand on Friday during a "gang/drugs suppression initiative" in which investigators stopped a red 2006 Dodge Caravan on Belle Hill Road near Route 279 (Elkton Road) because the vehicle lacked a front license plate, police reported.
The van was driven by Jayme Marie Fowler, 27, of Rising Sun, and Hand was her front-seat passenger, police said. A man and a woman occupied the back seats, but investigators did not file charges against them.
Fowler was arrested and charged only with being a Delaware fugitive, while the charges filed against Hand relate to suspect methamphetamine and paraphernalia that investigators found in close proximity to where he had been seated in the van, police noted.
"During the stop, several criminal indicators were observed," MSP Sr. Tfc. Pettit reports in his written statement of probable cause contained in court records, which do not specify those criminal indicators.
(Officers typically do not detail criminal indicators, to avoid compromising future investigations.)
Investigators dispatched an MSP trooper and his specially-trained scent dog and, during a sniff scan of the vehicle, the canine alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, police said.
That prompted a vehicle search in which investigators found and confiscated five hypodermic needles, a black leather container holding 15 grams of methamphetamine that had been parceled into eight plastic baggies and a digital scale that had "trace amounts of a hard rock substance," police added. There are 28 grams in an ounce.
"Investigators know that the amount of methamphetamine and the manner in which it was packaged is a clear intention to distribute (the drug)," according to court records, which further indicate, "It should be noted that the digital scale was located on the floorboard directly beside the front seat . . . where Timothy Hand was sitting."
Scheduled for a Feb. 21 preliminary hearing, Hand is facing three criminal charges, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, court records show.
Hand remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday, two days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
Fowler, meanwhile, is free on an unsecured $2,500 bond in her criminal case and is scheduled for a Feb. 24 fugitive hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.