ELKTON — A Delaware man is facing drug and gun charges after a patrol trooper spotted baggies containing suspect cocaine — lying in plain view inside a vehicle — during a traffic stop near Elkton over the weekend, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Avery Matthew Glover, 30, of Newark, Del.
MSP Trooper Luke Rafer, who is assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack, stopped a Kia driven by Glover — the sole occupant — at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Saturday on Ephrata Avenue, after noticing an alleged equipment violation on the suspect vehicle while patrolling on nearby Route 40, police reported.
“Upon contacting the operator of the Kia . . . the trooper could see in plain view clear baggies of what appeared to be a white powdery substance. The driver advised the trooper the substance in the baggies was cocaine,” an MSP spokesperson said.
That prompted a probable-cause search of the vehicle, in which investigators found and confiscated additional baggies holding suspect cocaine, according to police.
Investigators also located a Beretta 9mm semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat and seized the weapon, too, police said. In addition, police added, investigators found four loaded magazines — containing a total of 60 rounds of 9mm ammunition — for the Beretta and confiscated them, police added.
Rafer arrested Glover at the traffic stop scene and then transported him to the North East Barrack for processing, police reported.
After appearing in front of a court commissioner, Glover was released from custody on personal recognizance, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Scheduled for a July 26 trial, Glover is charged with possession of cocaine and handgun in a vehicle, both of which are misdemeanors, court records show.
