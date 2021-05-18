ELKTON — Two men are facing criminal charges after investigators confiscated a loaded, handmade handgun and a small amount of suspect marijuana during a traffic stop near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Both of the suspects — Mardell Abrams, 19, of the unit block of Milcreek Lane in Perryville and Requan C. Trader, 20, of the unit block of Mike Court in Elkton — allegedly ran from the traffic-stop scene on Redhill Road, sparking a foot chase and a search, both of which ended when Maryland State Police troopers caught them, police reported.
MSP Tfc. J. Bagonis stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu driven by Abrams at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Thursday because his car allegedly lacked a front license plate and because the vehicle had a “heavily tinted” front windshield, police reported. Trader was Abrams’ front-seat passenger, police noted.
Bagonis detected the smell of marijuana coming from the suspect vehicle, court records allege.
“I asked Abrams if he had any marijuana in the vehicle and he stated, ‘No, I smoked it earlier’,” according to a statement of probable cause written by Bagonis and included in court records.
After the trooper informed Abrams that he was going to conduct a probable-cause search of the car, a red Jeep pulled up behind Bagonis’ patrol car and the driver of that Jeep identified himself as the step-father of the person who owns the suspect vehicle, police reported.
At that time, Trader and Abrams allegedly ran away from the traffic scene in different directions, according to charging documents.
Bagonis caught Trader as the suspect ran into the woods toward nearby Muddy Lane, moments after the foot chase had started, police said. After a K-9 Unit tracked Abrams from the last place he had been seen running, police added, MSP troopers arrested that suspect, too.
During the probable-cause search of the suspect vehicle, investigators confiscated a Polymer 80 “Ghost Gun,” which had one round in the chamber and a magazine loaded with 9mm bullets, after finding the weapon in the passenger’s side door, court records allege. The term “ghost gun” applies to handmade firearms that do not have commercial serial numbers.
Investigators also seized a plastic baggie holding less than 10 grams of marijuana, according to charging documents.
Under Maryland law, a suspect caught with less than 10 grams of marijuana is subject to a criminal citation, which equates to a payable fine, while one caught with more than 10 grams is subject to a criminal charge that carries a sentence.
The follow-up investigation revealed that Abrams is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm because he is under 21 years old and because he was found delinquent, known as “guilty” in adult court, of a disqualifying offense as a juvenile, police said.
In addition, it revealed that Trader also is prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm because he, too, is under 21 years old and because he had been convicted of a disqualifying misdemeanor that carries a sentence of two years or more, police added. Trader was convicted of that disqualifying offense — possession of a firearm by a minor — in December, police reported.
Trader is facing five charges, all of which are misdemeanors, including loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a minor, according to court records.
Scheduled for a July 7 trial, Trader remained in the Cecil County Detention on no bond Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Facing the same five charges, Abrams, who initially was held on no bond until his Friday bail review hearing, is free on personal recognizance, according to court records.
