Elkton-area mattress fire ruled 'arson'

ELKTON — An arson investigation is continuing after someone torched a discarded mattress outside a residence near Elkton, resulting in one of the occupants suffering burns to his body, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
A woman who lives at the home in the unit block of Fair Hill Road, which is part of the Elkwood Estates development, south of Elkton, called 911 at 4:39 p.m. Monday after discovering the burning, king-sized mattress, fire officials said.
Approximately 10 firefighters with Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton battled the blaze for about five minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials added.
Investigators identified Rolan Baltazar as the homeowner and Eric Smith and Jennifer Lesage as the occupants.
Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, reported that Smith and Lesage were at home when they discovered the burning mattress outside their residence and that Smith suffered second-degree burns when he attempted to extinguish the blaze by himself before firefighters arrived.
An ambulance crew transported Smith from the scene to Crozer-Chester Medical Center near Philadelphia, according to Alkire. Information regarding Smith’s medical condition was unavailable, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze caused an estimated $2,000 in damage, Alkire said, noting that flames from the nearby burning mattress scorched an exterior side of the house.
“If it had been just the mattress, it (the offense) would have been malicious burning. Because the flames scorched the nearby house, under Maryland law, it is an arson,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig. “It was a mattress outside the house. There was no other source of ignition.”
Deputy State Fire Marshal Howard F. Ewing, an agency fire detective, conducted an on-scene investigation, Alkire reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ewing continued to look for leads to identify the person or people responsible for intentionally setting fire to the mattress, according to Alkire.
Anyone with information that might help in this arson investigation is asked to call the MOSFM’s Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.
