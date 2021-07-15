ELKTON — The Elkton Alliance is awarding $50,000 in grants to help people in the Elkton business district to give their businesses a face lift.
“It’s pride in place. It’s a domino effect,” Elkton Alliance executive director Jessica Price said. “We have a lot of people that end up fixing properties that don’t even seek the grant. But because other properties around them are getting fixed up, they feel like they need to fix their property.”
The program to improve the exteriors of buildings in and around main street Elkton, began in 1999, and is funded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Community Legacy Grant. The alliance partners with the Town of Elkton for the grant. Renters can also apply for the grant, as long as the property owner approves. Interested applicants have to provide pictures and a cost estimate.
The Elkton FACADE Restoration Program committee approves the grant applications which are then forwarded to the state. Historic properties must be approved by the Maryland Historic Trust and the Elkton Historic Commission.
Common projects include fixing awnings, fixing windows, paint or fixing the bricks outside of a building.
“It’s the cosmetics on the outside of a building,” said Price. “It can be pretty much anything.”
The number of grants depend on the number of applicants and the size of projects, as project costs can range from a couple hundred dollars to over ten thousand. The program requires the landlord or tenant to match 50% of the cost of the repairs. Readers interested in applying can download an application at this link: https://www.elktonalliance.org/home/bulletins/facade-grant
