Lynn Caldwell has lived on Tower Point Road south of Chesapeake City for more than 30 years and said a recent incidence of floating debris is the largest she’s ever seen. While it has now receded from the shoreline, she is worried that the larger logs are now creating a potential risk for boaters.
More of the debris field — including logs as large as 3 feet in diameter — disappearing from shore. However, Elk River community residents are concerned that these large logs are now going to create a navigational problem for boaters.
This photo shows how wide the spread of debris was along the shores of Elk Neck recently.
Residents concerned about sea of debris along Elk River shores
This photo shows the debris field off Tower Point Road at Elk River receding.
From above the shore, this photo shows a debris field moving away from Elk River shores and back out into navigational water.
Residents along the Elk River south of Chesapeake City have been watching a large debris field recede. The mass of floating logs recently covered an area beyond the pier seen in the background.
Photos posted on the Support Conowingo Dam facebook page show how a large mass of debris filled the area above the dam last month. Clean up work there began in early March.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Recently, while on her usual daily walk along the shores of Elk River, Lynn Caldwell was aghast at what had become of the beach.
Caldwell said she’s lived on Tower Point Road for more than 30 years and was familiar with finding wood and other debris after a storm. However, this was so much more worse.
“Some of these logs were 3 feet in diameter,” she said. “It looked like it could foul a ship’s rudder.”
And the litter wasn’t just on the shore itself, debris stretched far out onto the water and high up on the beach.
“Just to launch a kayak was impossible,” she said.
Similar conditions around the Conowingo Dam caused observers to note that, around Feb. 19, the area above the dam was in its normal state, but three days later it was inundated. According to the Support Conowingo Dam Facebook page, a clam digger removed a large amount of that debris before it could pass through the spill gates.
Caldwell figures that’s what visited her community down river.
“Now I am wondering what are we going to do to correct the situation,” Caldwell said Monday.
She tried to make contact with officials at various levels of Cecil County, Maryland and federal offices but only Maryland Department of Natural Resources has returned her call.
John Gallagher, director of Hydrographic Operations for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, said it was likely a confluence of several factors that created the large floating debris field.
“We had a number of days of southern winds,” Gallagher said, adding a high tide and ice and snow melt to the north magnified the situation.
Gallagher is sending a crew to the area March 23 to pick up what is still afloat, particularly anything in the navigational channel.
“We are really interested in the stuff that’s floating,” Gallagher said.
He is urging boaters that take to any of Cecil County’s rivers this spring to have a scout on the bow.
“Have a good look out, keep your speed down and be aware,” he said.
Caldwell said boaters need to be on the lookout for what she called “bobbers.” Like an iceberg, only a portion of the obstacle shows on the surface, giving the mirage that what’s below the water line is just as small.
