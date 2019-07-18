ELK NECK — Some shooting ranges at Elk Neck State Forest will be closed for the rest of July until the fall for another round of repairs, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Starting on Wednesday, July 17, the rifle and shotgun ranges were closed to the public until the fall. The pistol and archery ranges will remain open during normal operating hours. But long rifles, shotguns and other long guns are prohibited at those two ranges, according to the DNR.
Forest Ranger Shawn Day said the repairs are necessary to address the periodic damage that comes with running a gun range: bullet holes.
“Some of the pavilion supports are riddled with holes. Some of the columns for the pavilion is years old, and it’s got rust damage and intentionally shot at,” Day said.
Contractors, along with the DNR’s engineering and construction division, will be replacing all concrete pads, pavilion supports and shooting tables. The renovations will also create a “no blue sky” protection, with overhead barriers installed that prevent shooters from seeing the sky.
At the Elk Neck State Forest shooting range, shooters provide their own targets and the ranges are sunk a few feet below ground level, so shooters are firing at a downward angle.
Every few years, the state park’s shooting range has been repaired on a routine basis to mitigate bullet damage to the safety equipment on site. Unlike water damage and termites, Day said that bullet holes cannot be treated.
As a result of the renovations and the following damage from the E1 tornado that touched down at the park last month, the 2019 Northern Chesapeake Sportsman for Kids Day in September has been cancelled.
Renovations are expected to be completed in 120 days, or by November. The pistol and archery ranges will still be open during this period, from 1 p.m. to sunset on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to sunset Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, call Elk Neck State Forest at 410-287-5675.
