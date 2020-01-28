CECIL COUNTY — A slow trickle of last-minute filings this week have set up a spirited race for County Executive, including a Democratic candidate that ensures the campaign trail will last for some until November.
Candidates had until 9 p.m. Friday to file their paperwork ahead of the April 28 primary and the Nov. 8 election. Some candidates waited a few days leading up to the deadline while others had filed months — one almost a year — ahead to get a jump-start on campaigning. Here’s the breakdown of the final candidate field.
Councilman Bill Coutz (District 2) and Jeff Kase both filed for a county executive this week, setting up a highly competitive primary field. Coutz, a Republican halfway through his first term, will be battling incumbent County Executive Alan McCarthy, Danielle Hornberger, county liaison for U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, and the Maryland Department of Commerce employee Ewing McDowell in the Repubican primary. All three have filed well in advance, notably with McCarthy 11 months before the deadline.
The victor for the county executive Republican primary will go on to face Kase, a Democrat that filed Wednesday in the general election. Kase, 55, works at Seiberlich Traine in Newark, Del. and has served on the Cecil County Democratic Central Committee.
In District 5, another closely-watched race is shaping up as incumbent Council Vice President Jackie Gregory will battle longtime Board of Parks and Recreation Chair Don Harmer in the polls.
But in District 1, Council President Bob Meffley is uncontested for his council seat.
Meanwhile, one of the three school board seats will be contested in the general election come November. In District 1, a three-person race shaped up with retired Cecil County Public Schools maintenance employee, and Dianne Racine Heath, who volunteer coaches softball in the community and Sam Davis of Earleville, and Gary Burkhardt, a fire alarm and security technician.
In uncontested elections, Tierney Farlan Davis, who works for the Department of Homeland Security, is the lone candidate for School Board District 2.
School board seats are non-partisan and since no more than two candidates filed for any one seat, the candidates for districts 1 and 2 will face off on the general election ballot.
Keep checking CecilDaily.com for more information about all the filed candidates.
