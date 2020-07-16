Election Board looking to hire support specialist

ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of Elections is seeking a temporary support staff from August until November.
The position is paid at $15/hour and provides administrative support as the board gears up for the general election in November.
The temporary support specialist is a position through the county; applications can be found at www.ccgov.org. The job was originally posted on July 10.
“Our Election office is looking for someone energetic and interested in learning what it takes to conduct a presidential election in Cecil County,” Elections Director Ruie Lavoie told the Cecil Whig.
Upon hire, the temporary support staffer will assist with inventory, test election equipment and supplies, perform general administrative duties, among other things. Experience in an office/administrative setting is required. Applicants must be registered to vote in Maryland and be able to pass a background check in order to use election equipment.
The Cecil County Board of Elections is still working through its plan for the upcoming election. As the primary was mostly conducted (with varying levels of failure and success) through mail-in voting, the local team is still figuring out the specifics to its plan as the threat of coronavirus still looms over the nation.
“While I know you have been inundated with suggestions from political leaders in both parties and special interest groups to change the electoral process, this discussion should not be subject to undue partisanship or political influence,” wrote Hogan in a press release. “Providing citizens with accessible, accountable, and transparent ways to cast their ballot is an essential component of our democratic republic and your primary responsibility.”
On July 8, Gov. Larry Hogan directed election boards to open all polling locations on Election Day — including early voting centers.
