WASHINGTON — National headlines hit home in Cecil County this week after a whistleblower complaint prompted a majority of the House of Representatives to voice support for impeachment proceedings against President Donald J. Trump.
After reading the call memorandum of the July 25, 2019 conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, Cecil County’s elected officials are weighing in.
Rep. Andy Harris, R-1, has been vocal in his support of the President, as have most of his Republican colleagues in the House. Maryland’s senators, both Democrats, fully support impeachment proceedings.
“In the last few days, President Trump has admitted to urging the leader of Ukraine to investigate a political rival,” U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat and senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Wednesday.
“Our country is still reeling from foreign interference in our 2016 national elections and yet the President of the United States sought the direct assistance of a foreign government that would benefit his own political campaign. President Trump has shown disdain for the rule of law in so many instances, including attempting to obstruct justice, refusing to abide by the Constitutional anti-corruption clauses, and flouting the most basic ethics and conflict-of-interest laws and regulations,” Cardin went on to say.
Harris used the call memorandum news to again voice support for Trump and echoed talking points of many Republicans. He also referred to the call memorandum as “the transcript,” although the memorandum itself states that it is not a verbatim transcript of the call.
“None of the allegations that Speaker Pelosi made [Tuesday] are proven by the transcript of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine, and the White House is also preparing to release to Congress the whistleblower complaint based on this same telephone conversation,” Harris said.
“The transcript of the call is clear, and everyone should read it for themselves. Once again, no collusion.”
Congressman Harris serves on two subcommittees of the House Committee on Appropriations, and represents the sole Republican member of Maryland’s congressional caucus.
Cardin said that all lawmakers should set politics aside and stressed that the “integrity of the nation” and the rule of law are currently at stake in the latest scandal.
“No one, not even the President of the United States, is above the law,” he said.
“For the sake of our country, the House of Representatives followed the only Constitutional course available by formalizing an impeachment inquiry. Without prejudging the outcome, I agree that the American people need a full and complete understanding of whether President Trump has violated his responsibilities under the Constitution.”
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, also a Democrat, said that he supports impeachment inquiries and said Trump’s actions are a “threat” to the nation.
“President Trump’s actions are a threat to our democracy,” he said. “His continued disregard for our Constitution and the democratic norms that guide our nation have caused irreparable harm to our country, our standing in the world, and to the Office of the Presidency. These issues must be fully investigated to the utmost of our abilities.”
While Van Hollen and Cardin both support impeachment inquiries, Harris called for reciprocal transparency from former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“For similar transparency, former Vice President Biden should release the transcripts of his conversations pressuring the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor who led an investigation into a Ukrainian company that employed Biden’s son as an extremely highly paid consultant,” Harris said.
Van Hollen expressed regret that the state of the nation warranted calls for impeachment, but said he supports the inquiry nonetheless.
“As the White House continues to prevent the House of Representatives from exercising their Constitutionally-mandated oversight role, it has become clear that the tools provided by an impeachment inquiry must be employed,” he said.
“I have not come to this decision lightly — and I regret that the President’s actions require these measures. But the American people deserve the truth and confidence in their government, and I support an impeachment inquiry in order to expose the facts and protect our democracy.”
