ELKTON — Two of the three candidates for Cecil County Board of Education attended and spoke to the public on Thursday at North East’s Milburn Stone Theatre, at the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce’s candidate forum in advance of the April 28 primary.
Tierney Davis and Dianne Heath are not opposing each other in the race, and they had a chance to share their views about Cecil County Public Schools and their goals, should they be elected.
Heath, who hails from Warwick, and Sam Davis of Earleville will be competing to earn community members’ votes in the race for the District 1 Board of Education seat, which represents the Elkton area south of U.S. Route 40 and all of the southern county. Sam Davis was not in attendance at the primary forum.
Heath told the audience that she was ready to step into this role, as she’s been “shepherding four children” through the public school system in the county, and understands issues that face the schools today.
“It’s cliche to say that education is important,” she said. “None of us need to be convinced of that point. Education changes lives. Given its importance, it is incumbent upon us as a community to evaluate and explore every opportunity we can to preserve what we are doing right and improve where we can.”
Heath spoke to applause from the crowd.
Tierney Farlan Davis is running unopposed in District 2, but he still wants to fight to earn votes by listening to the community’s needs and demonstrating that he can be an advocate for the entire public school system. District 2 covers the northern Elkton area, but also the rest of the county. Davis is a 20-year Elkton resident, with a son in the public school system.
“The students of Cecil County have a right to the best education possible and teachers,” Davis said.
“Elected officials and the community at large have the shared responsibly to ensure we are unified in our common goal.”
Davis, who spent 18 years as a civil servant in the military, believes that taking part in community is the most important contribution a citizen can make. He said he would fight for competitive salaries in the classroom in order to bring in qualified educators and seep competitive with surrounding areas. He also is pushing for enhanced Special Education in order to address a “population that has increased tremendously” over the last few years.
“I know we have a broad range of students in Cecil County from all different backgrounds, from special needs students to students that may have challenges at home and other things,” he said.
“I know we need to have teachers that actually specialize in some of those needs and can focus on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.