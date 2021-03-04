PERRYVILLE — Adding 250 more rooms to the Great Wolf Lodge resort planned for Chesapeake Overlook Parkway means more jobs for construction, more jobs to operate the entertainment venue, and more overall revenue for the town, the county and the state according to Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group, Inc.
In a presentation to the Perryville mayor and commissioners Tuesday night, Basu compared the extensions of the project to what Sage had studied in a 2019 Economic Impact Study.
"We were asked to update our findings based on this meaningful increase," Basu said in introducing the revision.
What had been an $18 million fiscal impact for Perryville has now grown to $25 million, according to the Sage Policy Group report.
"This is a massive fiscal gain for the town of Perryville," Basu said, adding that, in the first 25 years it will add $26 million in revenue to Perryville. "Under no circumstances is there any year in which the town takes a loss."
Mayor Robert Ashby said the board will likely sign off on all its paperwork at the April 6 meeting.
"Then we can get the permits and get going," Ashby said Wednesday.
The mayor said 11 contractors came to a pre-bid meeting for the sewer project to connect the lodge to the town wastewater system.
"Some big companies showed up," Ashby said.
Sage Policy Group, Inc. is a Baltimore-based consulting group founded by Basu in 2004 to provide analysis, guidance, and assistance in the establishment of public policy.
With the increase in the size of the $202 million project – adding another slide tower, increasing the sizes of the lazy river and splash park – the potential revenue also increases. Basu reported to the town two years ago that the project would generate 1,901 jobs – the majority of which would come from Cecil County residents – directly or indirectly.
With the larger footprint that has bloomed to 2,620 just in Cecil County and 2,695 total.
The footprint is now about 36,000 square feet larger than what was originally submitted. The expansion caused an increase in water usage by another 64 estimated dwelling units. Each EDU is equal to 250 gallons of water used daily.
Employee compensation has also increased with the revisions from $89 million to almost $128 million in Cecil County alone. Value added revenue will rise from 2019 estimates of $124 million to $178 million, while the 2021 business sales are now estimated at $340 million up from the 2019 figure of $237 million; again, just in Cecil County.
Statewide totals show the same benefit with Maryland receiving almost $14 million in business sales thanks to Great Wolf Lodge, plus $3.5 million in employee compensation, and $5.2 million in value added revenue.
Once completed, Basu said those 770 onsite full and part time jobs will also create the need for hiring outside the property to meet the needs.
"This is $33 million in annual worker income," Basu said, adding these are predominantly in the retail and hospitality industry.
"During this pandemic, it ravaged this type of job," Basu noted. "Here is an opportunity for a lot of these people to recover."
Basu said this resort, which will be the largest in the Great Wolf chain, will be a magnet for tourists, even those who live here or nearby.
"A lot of Maryland people go out of state, but this is an opportunity for others to come to Maryland," Basu said.
Commissioner Tim Snelling posed a question about the impact of the larger footprint on traffic. Located off Route 222 – an area already known to be congested in morning and afternoon commuter hours – the expansion did trigger a revision of the traffic study too, the board learned.
Steve Jacobson, vice president of domestic development for Great Wolf Resorts, said although lodge visitors don't typically arrive or depart during those high traffic hours, the increase means tweaks to the roads.
"Right now, it appears we'll be required to do some additional work to the ramp and lighting," Jacobson said.
Merge lanes and other road improvements have been added to the construction check list.
Ashby said once ground is broken, all the property surrounding Great Wolf will be snapped up for other projects, all connected to Great Wolf. He wouldn't drop any names of the interested companies.
