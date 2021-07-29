FAIR HILL — Fair Food, with its odd combinations of flavors and strange fried items is in a culinary class of its own. The Cecil County Fair sees many classic fair foods that offer that unique mix of grease and sweetness that makes those moments in-between carnival rides special.
“It comes from a seasoned grill,” said a worker from vendor Chesapeake Foods when asked about what makes fair food special. “All the different meats, the onions, the peppers it all melts together. You can’t get that anywhere else.”
An interesting Maryland specialty at the fair is cheesy crab fries. This is essentially our state’s answer to Canadian Poutine. French fries are slathered yellow gooey cheese, crab meat, and old bay for a great flavor combination. Old bay cuts through well against the fries and cheese, while crab meat offers a nice hint of sweetness and lean protein compared to the spuds and cheese.
Cereal milkshakes aren’t that unusual from a certain point of view, after all, is there any breakfast more classic than cereal and milk? However the ratio of milk to cereal is more skewed toward milk in this dish, and it’s about a dozen times as sweet. Lucky charms start solid, but like any cereal eventually lose their shape and get soggy, going from adding a crunch, to more generally infusing in the milk mixture.
Funnel cake is a classic of any fair, served by several vendors at the fair. Alan Amos, who runs Spready Oak Country Cafe in Rising Sun, serves a variant of the classic dish of fried dough and powdered sugar, funnel fries, made to resemble french fries. Amos said he catered at events like the County Fair before he opened the restaurant seven years ago.
“I’ve been doing this since I was nine years old,” Amos said. “It’s in my blood.”
Fried Oreos hit a similar sweet spot to funnel cake, with fried dough piled with powdered sugar. An Oreo however adds a more interesting texture to the dish, as the cream of the classic cookie turns gooey and wafers turn crumbly under the heat.
Jumbo Turkey Legs are a classic at any state fair. The legs, almost the size of this writer’s forearm, are smoked, creating a flavor almost like smoked ham. The novelty here is more in the size of the meat you have then any amount of fat or sugar. The leanness of turkey meat makes this item a nice break from fried foods.
Along with fair food oddities, the event is home to many local food vendors such as Crave Eatery, La Patrona, The Real Deal, Stuffers, Pit Stop Pit Beef, Waffle n’ Joe and others.
