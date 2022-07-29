FAIR HILL — I had never competed in a pie eating contest until Wednesday night — which means that, more accurately, I’d never snorted whipped cream and apple chunks until Wednesday night.
A pie eating contest is as American as . . . well, never mind . . . and it is a tradition at the Cecil County Fair.
That’s where I battled five other Olympians in the 40 and Older (me) Division, after signing a standard waiver acknowledging that there are “risks and hazards” and that I would not sue if injured. A pretty silly clause, if you ask me, unless this pie eating contest was going to be held in the middle of the rodeo ring during the bull-riding competition.
Anyway, I thought I had a pretty good chance of winning this thing. I’ve been eating pretty much since I was born. And at the risk of bragging, I’ve gotten pretty good at it. I certainly could make short work of a 4-ounce pie . . . 320 calories . . . 43 carbs . . . 14 grams of sugar . . . 15 grams of fat . . . C’mon, is that all you got?!!!
But the rub is this: You have to eat that little round pie without using your hands, just like a pig at the trough, and it is much harder than it looks.
So a pie eating contest is less about gluttony and more about strategy.
“Choosing the right pie helps. Apple stays together better, so it is easier to eat. Blueberry goes down faster, but it is a lot messier because it falls apart,” is the tip that fellow competitor Lowell Haines, 59, of Rising Sun, gave me without mentioning the pros and cons of the remaining pie choice — wild cherry.
It is noteworthy that Lowell, by his own estimation, competed in the Cecil County Fair pie eating contest “20 consecutive years” and that “back and forth” he and his brother won the 1st Place Ribbon during the better part of those two decades. It also is noteworthy that, from here on out, Lowell shall be referred to as The Ringer in this column.
Sam Dixon, 50, was in my field of competitors, too. Sam and his dad went head-to-head in a pie eating contest about 15 years ago, he told me, and he came in second — or last — depending on your point of view.
Early on, it appeared that Sam and I would be the only two competitors in our age group Wednesday night. So I was feeling pretty good about my chances of coming in first or second. At the least, that 3rd Place Ribbon was as good as mine.
But then The Ringer and some other contestants showed up, including Kelly Kalman, a Cecil County Fair director who had judged pie eating contests in years past, but had never competed in one until now.
“Oh, really,” I blurted incredulously, when I saw Kelly signing up and realized that it wouldn’t be just Sam and I after all.
“Really,” she playfully went along.
Several moments later, right before the 40 and Older competitors took our places at the trough, er, uh . . . table, Kelly cautioned, “Hey, boys, prepare yourselves ‘cause I’m snorting those blueberries.”
It was the strangest trash-talk I’d ever heard.
So there I was, kneeling in front of my little round apple pie, waiting for the announcer to say “Go.”
But then a girl came around and squirted whipped cream on every pie. Apparently, her finger got stuck on the nozzle when she hovered over my pie. It looked like a cumulous cloud was floating over my pie, which seemed two or three inches taller than it did before Garnish Girl got there.
At the signal, I plunged my face into my pie.
Then came the realization that I wasn’t so much eating my pie as I was inhaling it. I felt the whipped cream shoot up my nostrils, along with a chunkier substance. Nose-breathing was no longer an option. And because my mouth was busy trying to eat my pie like a pig, suffocation crossed my mind ever so briefly.
Hey, Carl, how silly is that waiver form now?
It was all over in the blink of an eye and — surprise, surprise — The Ringer won the 1st Place Ribbon. Second and third went to Cecil County resident Kathryn Umberger and Trish LaSala, of Rising Sun, respectively.
All of them had apple pie . . . So did I, but most of mine wound up inside my nose.
